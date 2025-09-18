Dow Jones acquires Eco-Movement

Latest acquisition advances Dow Jones’s energy business with industry-leading data

Dow Jones today announced it has acquired Eco-Movement, a leading global platform for EV charging station data. Eco-Movement will operate as part of OPIS, Dow Jones’s growing energy business.

Headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands, Eco-Movement is a leading charge point data platform. The company collects, optimizes and enriches EV charging station data, and has built an extensive data platform with public and semi-public EV charging points and their real-time availability. Its platform features almost 2 million connectors across more than 80 countries and adds to Dow Jones’s suite of energy products and services available to customers.

Eco-Movement joins Dow Jones at a time of strong growth for its professional information business, which includes an expansive portfolio of products and services across the risk, research and energy sectors. In its latest earnings report, Dow Jones Energy grew 11% over the prior fiscal year, increasing its segment revenue to $278 million and contributing to the company’s record revenues for the full year of $2.33 billion. Eco-Movement strengthens Dow Jones Energy with best-in-class data and analytics, enabling smarter decisions across the energy transition for retailers, fleets, charge point operators, utilities, and financial institutions. It builds on OPIS’s energy transition activity in carbon markets, clean fuels, solar, and hydrogen.

“Eco-Movement is an incredible addition to our Dow Jones Energy portfolio at a time when we expect the EV market to grow globally. It’s a key element of giving our audience the proprietary data they need to make critical decisions,” said Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. “With this acquisition, our users can now see the entire spectrum of vehicle energy–from fossil fuels to electricity–around the world, and it’s all part of our strategy to enable customers to go deep on the topics they care about.”

Dow Jones was an early stage investor in Eco-Movement, participating in the company’s Series A funding in 2022. Since then, the company has experienced explosive growth, increasing revenue more than 200%.

“Joining OPIS, part of Dow Jones, marks an exciting new chapter for Eco-Movement. As the leading charge point data platform, our mission has always been to provide EV charging location and pricing data services to empower the entire e-mobility ecosystem. By combining our industry-leading data platform with OPIS’s expertise and network, we can accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility and deliver even greater value to charge point operators, OEMs, navigation and map providers and analysts,” said Roderick van den Berg, Eco-Movement co-founder and CEO.

This is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions and investments aimed at bolstering Dow Jones’s portfolio of specialized news, data, analysis and events for business professionals. Earlier this year, Dow Jones acquired Oxford Analytica and Dragonfly Intelligence to complement the Dow Jones Risk & Compliance product suite with proprietary geopolitical risk and security intelligence.

SOURCE: Dow Jones