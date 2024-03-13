Double world premiere of ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer: Volkswagen provides initial facts and photos of the sporty electric models

New ID.3 GTX: top of the range ID.3 model ensures convincing performance thanks to Volkswagen’s most powerful electric drivetrain

Volkswagen is expanding its range of sporty GTX models. As a double world premiere, the new ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer models are now the first to make their debut. The two highly dynamic Volkswagen models will be launched soon with an individual exterior design, including their own front and rear light signatures, sporty design details in the interior and powerful performance drives. The sportiest models from the all-electric ID. product line have already borne the GTX label since 2021 – based on the dynamic Volkswagen models with the designations GTI, GTD or GTE.

GTX success story. The sporty and dynamic GTX models offer a completely unique and particularly fascinating type of electric mobility. The fact that every fifth newly registered ID.4 and ID.5 in Europe is already a GTX model shows just how popular this is with customers. Volkswagen has now transferred the successful driving dynamics to the ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer – with an individual technical setup in each case.

The character of the ID.3 GTX. Volkswagen will launch the rear-wheel drive ID.3 GTX in two variants. The top-of-the-line model is the ID.3 GTX Performance – a snappy, compact sports car. Kai Grünitz, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development, says: “With its spontaneous and superior power delivery, the new ID.3 GTX Performance is for me the electric counterpart to our sporty compact icon, the Golf GTI Clubsport. Of course, an electric drive and a turbocharged petrol engine each have their own unique character. Yet the ID.3 GTX Performance and the Golf GTI Clubsport share the same fascinating lightness when they accelerate.” Grünitz continues: “With the ID.3 GTX, Volkswagen is transferring the almost 50-year tradition of its compact GT models into the world of electric mobility. Driving pleasure is guaranteed.”

The design and equipment of the ID.3 GTX. The ID.3 GTX stands out from all other models in the product line thanks to its individualised exterior design. The GTX-specific front bumper features a new independent black air intake in a diamond-style design and has new daytime running lights on the left and right. The black elements of the body have a high-gloss finish. This additionally applies to the newly designed side sills and the new lower area of the rear end with diffuser.

Also new are the 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels fitted as standard. A host of GTX-specific features customise the vehicle interior. With their ergonomic design, premium sports seats (in fabric and leatherette) equipped as standard underline the sporty character of the most powerful ID.3 models. Another classic GTX design element: red decorative stitching on the seats and multifunction steering wheel. The high-quality cockpit surface is also GTX-specific. The more powerful ID.3 GTX Performance comes with DCC adaptive chassis control.

The character of the ID.7 GTX Tourer. Pre-sales of the new ID.7 Tourer started only last week – and now the new ID.7 GTX Tourer is already making its debut as the most powerful model in the product line. Like the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX, it has a dual-motor all-wheel drive system that can drive the front axle in parallel with the rear axle. Kai Grünitz: “The ID.7 GTX Tourer paves the way for a new type of sporty mobility by combining the spaciousness of a large estate with the performance of a sports car. What is fascinating here is the instantaneous punch with which the electric motors provide their maximum output and torque in fractions of a second.”

The design and equipment of the ID.7 GTX Tourer. The front of the ID.7 GTX Tourer is distinguished from the other models in the product line by a distinctive bumper with honeycomb grille and GTX-specific light graphics including illuminated badges. As with the ID.3 GTX, all black elements have a high-gloss finish. This additionally applies to the side sills and the lower area of the rear bumper in GTX design. As on the ID.3 GTX, 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels are fitted as standard on the ID.7 GTX Tourer. The interior is refined by features such as individualised seats (heated in the front) with perforated GTX lettering in the backrests, red piping on the seats, red seams on the dash panel and door trims as well as a GTX-specific multifunction steering wheel with red decorative stitching. The luggage compartment capacity of up to 1,714 litres is just as large as for the rear-wheel drive variants.

SOURCE: Volkswagen