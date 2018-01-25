Double victory for BMW at the “Best Cars Award” 2018.

For BMW, the year 2018 begins with a double victory at the “Best Cars Award”. Both the BMW 5 Series and the BMW X1 claim class victories in the latest reader’s poll held by the trade journal “auto, motor und sport”. With first place in the “Upper Midrange” category, the BMW 5 Series was able to repeat last year’s success. The Sports Activity Vehicle BMW X1 asserted itself in the “Compact SUV” class. Moreover, six further current BMW models were able to gain places on the winners’ rostrum in each of their respective vehicle classes. The prizes were presented yesterday during a festive gala at the International Congress Center Stuttgart (ICS).

The “Best Cars Award” is one of the most coveted and tradition-steeped prizes in the automotive sector. The public survey held among readers of “auto, motor und sport” took place this year for the 42nd time. More than 117,000 readers participated in the latest voting, in which they were able to choose from 378 current models in eleven vehicle categories.

With 28.8 percent of votes, readers chose the BMW 5 Series as their favourite in the “Upper Midrange” class, the car thus continuing the series of successes it achieved last year when in addition to the “Best Cars Award” from “auto, motor und sport”, it also won the “Auto Trophy – World’s Best Cars” from “Auto Zeitung” and was voted “Car of the Year” in the UK. Furthermore, the BMW 5 Series clinched other renowned accolades, including the “Red Dot Award” and the “iF Gold Award” for outstanding design, the “Car Connectivity Award” and the title “Goldener Computer” for its advanced networking technology. The BMW 5 Series was also awarded the title “Value Champion 2017” certifying its above-average value stability.

With its class victory at the “Best Cars Award” 2018, the BMW X1 has also replicated its earlier successes. In 2016, it was already able to clinch victory in the reader’s poll held by “auto, motor und sport”. This time, it gained top place in the category “Compact SUV”, winning 15.9 percent of votes. The compact Sports Activity Vehicle scores not only with versatility, premium characteristics and brand-typical dynamics, but also with exceptionally innovative networking technology that is unmatched in its competitive environment.

BMW’s success in the current “Best Cars Award” is also owed to a certain extent to the top 3 places won by six further models. It is the outstanding placements earned by the electrified BMW i automobiles in the overall ranking of all current models that are also particularly noticeable. For example, the purely electrically driven BMW i3 (combined power consumption: 13.6 – 13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) achieved 2nd place in the category “Small Car”, the BMW i8 Coupe with plug-in hybrid drive (combined fuel consumption: 1.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 42 g/km; combined power consumption: 14.0 kWh/100 km) was awarded third place in the category “Sports Car”.

Overview of BMW model rankings:

Winner Upper Midrange BMW 5 Series

Winner Compact SUVs BMW X1

2nd place Small Cars BMW i3

3rd place Compact Class BMW 2 Series Coupe

3rd place Midrange Class BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

3rd place Sports Cars BMW i8 Coupe

3rd place Large SUVs BMW X3

3rd place Vans BMW 2 Series Active Tourer/BMW 2 Series

Gran Tourer



