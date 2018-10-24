Double premiere for Opel Crossland X

With a new addition to the diesel range, Opel now offers the Crossland X for the first time with the strong power and torque of a turbocharged diesel engine combined with the high comfort of a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. The stylish and functional sport utility vehicle (SUV) is thus available with an automatic gearbox on diesel as well as petrol engines. Also making its premiere in the Crossland X is leather trim, which is available as a luxurious option on the Design Line, Innovation and Ultimate equipment versions in combination with ergonomic AGR front seats that are certified by the back specialists from Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V.

The new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel produces 88 kW/120 hp and maximum torque of 300 Nm at 1750 rpm (fuel consumption[1] [2]:urban 4.4-4.3 l/100 km, extra-urban 3.8-3.7 l/100 km, combined 4.0 l/100 km, 105-104 g/km CO2). The engine meets the strict Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard thanks to an innovative oxidation catalyst/NOx adsorber coupled with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR). Opel is bringing the new Crossland X 1.5 Diesel to the market with a six-speed automatic transmission and fuel-saving start/stop as standard.

The cylinder head with integrated air intake manifold and the crankcase of the new 1.5-litre diesel are made of lightweight aluminium, while the four valves per cylinder are activated by dual overhead camshafts. The common rail direct injection system operates at up to 2,000 bar, with fuel entering the combustion chambers through eight-hole injector nozzles.

For optimum exhaust after-treatment, the emissions reduction system – consisting of a passive oxidation catalyst/NOx adsorber, AdBlue injector, SCR catalyst and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) – is grouped together as a compact single unit, as near as possible to the engine. The NOx adsorber acts as a cold start catalyst, reducing NOx emissions at temperatures below the SCR light-off. With this innovative technology the new 1.5-litre diesel meets the strict Euro 6d-TEMP standard for NOx.

Prices for the Opel Crossland X Edition with 88 kW/120 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine begin at €24,120 (RRP including VAT in Germany).