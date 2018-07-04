Double delight for all-electric Jaguar I-PACE at 2018 Auto Express New Car Awards

The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE has been named Car of the Year at the 2018 Auto Express New Car Awards with Editor-in-Chief Steve Fowler describing it as: “the most exciting new car we’ve tested over the past 12 months.”

Jaguar’s first all-electric vehicle also collected the Electric Car of the Year title at the annual awards held in London last night.

The Jaguar I-PACE is the electric vehicle drivers have been waiting for. Clean, smart and safe, the I-PACE delivers sustainable sports car performance, next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technology and five-seat SUV practicality to place Jaguar at the forefront of the EV revolution.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in-chief of Auto Express said: “The I-PACE proves that brilliant electric cars are right here, right now – it’s the most exciting new car we’ve tested over the past 12 months. We love the way it looks, the space and quality of the interior and most of all that it drives exactly how a modern-day Jaguar should – it’s fantastic fun. On top of all that, it’ll cover city-to-city distances on a single charge in complete comfort – it’s a massively impressive car that bodes well for our electric future.”

The all-electric I-PACE is fitted with a state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery, two Jaguar-designed in-house motors and a bespoke aluminum structure for 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds and a range of 298 miles (WLTP).

Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design said: “We are delighted to pick up such a prestigious accolade for our first all-electric Jaguar. We started with a blank canvas and the goal of creating the world’s most desirable electric vehicle and recognition like this from Auto Express shows that the I-PACE certainly meets that challenge. What I’m most proud of is that we have created a Jaguar first and foremost, a Jaguar that happens to be electric. The I-PACE has all of the stunning design cues, characteristics and breadth of dynamic capability that is inherent in our vehicles. It is the Jaguar of the future, here today.”

The Auto Express Car of the Year award is the latest success in an incredible launch for Jaguar’s first all-electric vehicle. It has received extremely positive reviews following the first-ever media drives recently and last month was named a ‘Game Changer’ by Autocar at their 2018 Awards.

At the start of June two-time Wimbledon Champion, Andy Murray, fulfilled the promise he made during WWF’s World Earth Hour to ‘go electric’ and become one of the first Jaguar I-PACE customers on World Environment Day.

The new Jaguar I-PACE is available to order now from £58,995 (including government incentives) at www.jaguar.co.uk

