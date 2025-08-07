“Double 500” milestone achieved: Chery’s 28-year R&D journey fuel Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) leadership and a commitment to technology inclusivity and democratization of safety

On July 29, 2025, the Fortune Global 500 list was unveiled, with Chery Group climbing to 233rd place

On July 29, 2025, the Fortune Global 500 list was unveiled, with Chery Group climbing to 233rd place—a remarkable leap of 152 spots from 2024, driven by its steadily growing global competitiveness. Notably, Chery has not only secured its place among the world’s top enterprises but also achieved a historic milestone: surpassing 5 million cumulative vehicle exports, making it the first Chinese automotive brand to reach this landmark. This “Double 500” achievement reflects the strong momentum of Chery’s “technology-driven enterprise” strategy. In the first half of 2025, Chery posted record sales of 1.26 million vehicles, maintaining its lead as China’s top auto exporter. Meanwhile, its new energy vehicle sales soared by 98.6% year-on-year, leading the industry in both scale and growth rate. The company’s global user base has now surpassed 17 million. Powering this success is Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology brand. Through full-chain independent innovation, it breaks down industry barriers, making five-star safety and advanced hybrid technology universally accessible to users worldwide.

As the global automotive industry explores diverse technological pathways, Chery has carved out its own path through nearly three decades of relentless focus on core innovation. Back in 1997, Chery faced the daunting “three noes” challenge at its Wuhu plant—no blueprints, no patents, and no supply chain. Undeterred, the company set out to develop its own engines. Just two years later, it successfully fired up its first self-developed engine, marking the birth of Chery’s technological independence. In 2002, in a strategic move, Chery invested nearly 1 billion yuan to collaborate with Austria’s AVL in co-developing its first-generation engine family—a decisive move to establish its independent forward R&D capabilities. This partnership was pivotal in establishing Chery’s independent forward-engineering capabilities. By 2005, this commitment bore fruit with the debut of the NEF1 engine, Chery’s first completely in-house developed powertrain, standing as a monumental milestone in the brand’s autonomous technological development.

Chery’s decades-long technological journey has culminated in a groundbreaking advancement in hybrid powertrains. The revolutionary CSH, powered by a seventh-generation engine achieving 48% thermal efficiency—the highest in global hybrid technology, is redefining industry benchmarks through its low fuel consumption, high performance, and superior quiet operation. This remarkable achievement stems from Chery’s comprehensive full-chain technological ecosystem, featuring eight global R&D centers that form an integrated innovation network, supported by 16 KD factories enabling intelligent manufacturing across over 120 markets. Rigorous global road testing spanning 12.5 million kilometers and extensive localization validation have ultimately forged Chery’s complete end-to-end autonomous control over the entire industrial chain —from core components to system integration.

The fundamental principle behind technology equality lies in breaking down barriers and sharing advancements. Through its ecosystem strategy of “open-source collaboration, joint technological development, and shared talent cultivation,” Chery has transformed its CSH into a catalyst for global industrial upgrading. By opening its hybrid technology patents to the industry, collaborating with leading companies like Bosch and AVL on core component development, and establishing overseas innovation centers with institutions such as Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, Chery has created a comprehensive technology dissemination system that spans industry, academia and research sectors.

While competitors often treat advanced safety as a luxury feature, Chery is rewriting the rules with its groundbreaking “democratization of safety.” The automaker has made an unprecedented 150-million-yuan investment to establish Asia’s most comprehensive crash test facility, where every new model undergoes 80-100 rigorous impact simulations—with annual safety validation costs surpassing 50 million yuan. In 2025, Chery pioneered China’s first comprehensive extreme-condition safety validation program, testing vehicles across six punishing environments: heat, cold, dryness, humidity, high-speed conditions, and rough terrain. These rigorous trials represent more than product validation—they embody Chery’s unwavering commitment to its core philosophy: “Let everyone enjoy five-star protection.” By delivering equal safety standards worldwide, Chery has transformed its “Safety, for Family” vision from aspirational ideal to tangible reality.

In a remarkable first-half performance for 2025, Chery’s new energy vehicle sales skyrocketed by 98.6% year-over-year, with its PHEV lineup claiming best-seller status across Southeast Asian markets including Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The TIGGO CSH series marked another milestone with its localized European debut in Poland and Greece – a tangible demonstration of Chery’s “In Europe, For Europe” commitment. The brand’s industry leadership received prestigious validation through dual honors: topping the automotive category in the Top 50 Chinese Global Brands Builders Report 2025 jointly released by Google and Kantar while earning exclusive automotive representation on Forbes China Sustainable Development Industrial Enterprises list. These accolades not only cement Chery’s position as a sustainability pioneer but also validate its visionary “technology inclusivity” strategy.

From its dramatic ascent in the Fortune Global 500 to defending its title as China’s top auto exporter—including becoming the first Chinese automaker to reach 5 million vehicle exports; from its early engine development breakthroughs to global leadership in hybrid technology and safety performance—every milestone in Chery’s journey reflects its steadfast commitment to technological excellence and universal accessibility. When CSH’s “all-scenario hybrid solutions” seamlessly adapt to family road trips, outdoor adventures, and daily urban commutes; when five-star safety becomes the shared standard for 17 million global users—Chery is redefining what “technology inclusivity” truly means. This philosophy goes beyond innovation for its own sake: it’s about returning advanced technology to its fundamental purpose—serving people. It’s about making the dream of safe, joyful mobility achievable for every family, everywhere, regardless of geographical and socioeconomic boundaries.

SOURCE: Chery