Don’t just see it… drive it: Volkswagen Crafter driving experience available to CV show visitors

Visitors to this year’s CV Show at the NEC in Birmingham from 24-26 April will not only be able to touch and see Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ latest products and services on the brand’s stand in Hall 4; they’ll also have the chance to drive the new Crafter and test its features on site.

Throughout the three days of the show, visitors wishing to take part in the experience will be transported from the stand to a designated driving area, where, accompanied by pro-drivers, they will have the chance to challenge their driving skills and put the Crafter’s technical features to the test. Three challenges, based around agility, urban driving and towing a trailer will demonstrate how the Crafter’s electro-mechanical steering system, park assist, reversing cameras, side protect assist and trailer assist help make light work of the toughest driving jobs.

Commenting on the initiative, head of marketing for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Sarah Cox, said: ‘Since launch last year, the Crafter has been impressing drivers and fleet managers with its flexibility, driveability and state-of-the-art safety, comfort and convenience systems. But it’s only when you’re behind the wheel that you can fully appreciate the benefits these features bring in everyday situations. That’s why we wanted to bring them to life at the CV Show.

‘There’s fun to be had out on the course – but also a serious message: when you have a vehicle that’s easy to drive and safe to drive, you avoid knocks and accidents, big and small, all of which reduce downtime, reduce running costs and enhance resale values. When your vehicles are off the road, they’re not working and your business isn’t moving forwards.’

She concludes: ‘Our Working With You promise is a pledge to support businesses in every way we can, and we’re proud to be able to bring this to life at the show.’

How to book

Those wishing to take part in the Crafter Driving Experience can reserve their slot by visiting the reception desk on the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles stand in Hall 4. Driving Licences will need to be seen on the day.

For more information on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning Crafter or other products and services, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk. For more information or free tickets to the CV Show, go to www.cvshow.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.