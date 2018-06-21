Dongfeng Nissan’s first X-Trail rolls off the line in China

As a Nissan X-Trail vehicle rolled off the production line recently in May, Dongfeng Nissan’s Xiangyang plant officially achieved production of 1.6 million units.

As China’s best-selling SUV, the X-Trail has officially entered into production at the Xiangyang plant, thus starting the parallel production mode in Xiangyang and Zhengzhou simultaneously.

Deputy managing director of Dongfeng Nissan Hao Chen said that the production of the X-Trail in Xiangyang would further enrich the product lineup of the Xiangyang base while optimizing Dongfeng Nissan’s production structure layouts and alleviating the market condition of short supply of the hot-selling model.

The Xiangyang facility has formulated a new midterm business plan for 2022 to consolidate the benchmarking position of the Alliance’s global vehicle plants. As for automation, the factory has realized an automation rate of 65%, largely improving the efficiency of flexible production. In terms of energy conservation and emissions reduction, as well as green production, the facility has made clear targets including plans to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 10% and volatile organic compounds emissions by 50%.

