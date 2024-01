Dongfeng's first new energy vehicle ace-- Smart and elegant electric coupe 007

For the new energy vehicle 007, the overall shape continues the Ultimate Simplicity with a stunning design that catches the eye And advanced high intelligence performance.

Thanks to the Dongfeng Quantum architecture platform and the strong support of advanced technologies such as MACH E Power, it has extraordinary power performance and extreme driving pleasure.

Soon, this exciting new energy car, 007, will officially land in overseas markets. Excellent blooming, stay tuned!

SOURCE: Dongfeng