Dongfeng Box, making a stunning debut with intelligence and style, embarks on a new journey towards a better life

The pioneer of new forces, Dongfeng Box, made a dazzling appearance on January 7th, showcasing its intelligence and style

The pioneer of new forces, Dongfeng Box, made a dazzling appearance on January 7th, showcasing its intelligence and style. Joining hands with a vast user base embarks on a new journey towards a better life, making the lead within reach!

Dongfeng Box is crafted based on the Dongfeng Quantum Architecture 3.0 platform, positioning itself as an ‘intelligent national car with an elegant exterior.’ It has several unique features in its class, including the exclusive zero-boundary frameless doors.

Additionally, it pioneers the industry with the MACH E ten-in-one electric drive assembly.

SOURCE: Dongfeng