Dominion Energy midstream schedule fourth-quarter earnings conference call

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) and Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM), will host their fourth-quarter earnings conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Management will discuss fourth-quarter financial results and other matters of interest to the financial community.

Domestic callers should dial (877) 410-5657. International callers should dial (334) 323-9872. The passcode for the conference call is “Dominion.” Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Members of the media also are invited to listen.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides, and other financial information will be available on the investor information pages at www.dominionenergy.com/investors and www.dominionenergymidstream.com/investors.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning about 1 p.m. ET Jan. 29 and lasting until 11 p.m. ET Feb. 5. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing (877) 919-4059. International callers should dial (334) 323-0140. The PIN for the replay is 72633771. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Jan. 29.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.