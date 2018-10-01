Dominion Energy awarded contract for Fort Jackson Utility System

A subsidiary of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has been awarded the contract to purchase and operate the electric utility system for the U.S. Army’s Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C.

“We have a long tradition of working with the military,” said Robert M. Blue, executive vice president, Dominion Energy. “Our company is consistently ranked among the top companies in the nation in helping veterans and their families find and keep jobs in the civilian workforce. This new contract to provide electric service gives us another layer of support we can directly provide to the men and women in the armed services.”

The subsidiary, Dominion Privatization South Carolina, LLC, will assume the ownership, operation and maintenance of the electric system serving Fort Jackson. The company has a 50-year contract to provide service.

Dominion Energy will acquire Fort Jackson’s utility assets as part of the Army’s move to upgrade on-base utility systems by selling them to companies that have expertise in owning, operating and maintaining electrical infrastructure. The Army awarded the contract to the unregulated subsidiary following a competitive bid process.

Dominion Energy will take over operation of the base’s system in April 2019. The company will locate employees and equipment in an office there. Dominion Energy has invested more than $750 million in gas transmission and renewable energy growth projects in South Carolina since 2015 and it is in the process of receiving regulatory approvals in its proposed merger with Cayce, S.C.-based SCANA Corporation, which serves 1.1 million electric and gas customers in the Palmetto State.

The Army values the sale and service contract at $142 million.

Fort Jackson is the Army’s largest and most active training center with more than 36,000 potential soldiers attending basic training annually. The fort has more than 52,000 acres of land or about 81 square miles, making it larger in size than Richmond, Va.

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 6 million customers in 19 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy, headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable, and safe energy and is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy with over $78 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution, and import/export services. As one of the nation’s leading solar operators, the company intends to reduce its carbon intensity 50 percent by 2030. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy plans to contribute more than $30 million in 2018 to community causes throughout its footprint and beyond. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com, Facebook or Twitter to learn more.