Dolby and Audi announce partnership to integrate Dolby Atmos

Dolby Laboratories, a leading company in immersive entertainment experiences, has announced a collaboration with Audi, marking the introduction of Dolby Atmos in selected vehicle models from the premium auto manufacturer. The first cars with Dolby Atmos will be delivered in July 2025. The partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to taking the driving experience to all-new heights with state-of-the-art audio technology.

Dolby Atmos allows artists to fully realize their creative vision, bringing the listener inside the music. Dolby Atmos creates a deeper connection between artists and their fans, transcending ordinary listening experiences by immersing listeners in their favourite songs and revealing every detail with unparalleled clarity and depth.

Available models and technical highlights

Starting in July 2025, the following Audi models will be equipped with Dolby Atmos:

Audi Q7

Audi Q8

Audi A8

Audi e-tron GT

The Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System has been specially adapted to integrate Dolby Atmos. The driver and front passenger can play tracks in Dolby Atmos directly and intuitively via the multimedia interface (MMI) using the Audi Application Store and integrated apps such as Amazon Music, Audible and Tidal.

With this strategic partnership between Dolby and Audi, both companies are sending an important signal to the automotive industry that they are taking the driving experience to a new level with high-quality, immersive soundscapes.

Dolby Atmos at Audi will be available in all Audi connect markets.

SOURCE: Dolby