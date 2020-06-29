Dodge//SRT Lets Freedom Rev with 8,950 horsepower in new product lineup

Dodge//SRT is creating some fireworks of its own leading into the July 4 holiday weekend, taking its obsession with American muscle and unmatched performance to the next level with the reveal of its new 2021 muscle car lineup at dodge.com on July 2, 2020, at noon ET.

To mark the occasion, Dodge has created a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” with sounds of its iconic supercharged HEMI® engines. The combination of high-speed revving, upshifting, downshifting and supercharger whines comes together to make a one-of-a-kind national anthem, Dodge performance style.

“The sound of a screaming supercharged HEMI is so distinctive that this teaser video doesn’t need a single image … if you know, you know,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Tune in July 2 to celebrate with Dodge the pursuit of life, liberty and 8,950 horsepower.”

Initial 30-second teaser video will launch on dodge.com. Dodge will continue to build anticipation throughout the week leading up to the reveal. On July 1, the brand will share three more unique teaser videos with its nearly 12 million highly engaged fans across its social media channels, one each on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Check out all three Dodge social media channels to see all three of the unique teasers. One final reminder teaser will launch across all Dodge social media channels on July 2, the morning of the reveal.

“If you listen closely, and we know our fans will, you will get a taste of what’s coming for Dodge//SRT in 2021,” Kuniskis added. “We think our fans will pick up on a few key notes.”

Dodge//SRT’s full passion for performance will be on full display at the July 2 reveal, which can be viewed at dodge.com.

After the July 2 reveal, Dodge//SRT will introduce a new full-length second video that showcases its new performance lineup set to the music created for the teaser.

