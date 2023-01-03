Dodge ‘Last Call’ event in Las Vegas set to celebrate reveal of final Dodge ‘Last Call’ special-edition vehicle, brand’s electrified performance future

Dodge “Last Call” performance festival set for March 20, 2023, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will introduce final 2023 Dodge "Last Call" special-edition model and also highlight Dodge brand’s drive toward an electrified future

Dodge is honoring the end of an era while celebrating the birth of another with the announcement today of a Dodge “Last Call” performance festival that will play host to the worldwide reveal of the brand’s final 2023 “Last Call” special-edition model while also shining a spotlight on the Dodge brand’s future of electrified muscle, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. The Dodge “Last Call” event will rumble into Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 20, 2023.

The event will unleash the seventh and final Dodge 2023 “Last Call” commemorative edition model — a last-of-its-kind Dodge special-edition vehicle. Six Dodge “Last Call” models have already been introduced: the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost. The Dodge “Last Call” vehicles commemorate the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which are coming to an end in their current HEMI®-engine-powered forms at the end of 2023.

The Dodge “Last Call” event in Las Vegas will also hail the beginning stages of a new, electrified chapter for the brand — the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, the brand’s future vision of electrified muscle, will be on display in Las Vegas. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept represents a giant step forward on the performance brand’s road to an electrified future, offering a perception-shattering concept that reimagines what a muscle car can be.

“The Dodge ‘Last Call’ event will be a celebration of Dodge performance,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. “While the ‘Last Call’ special-edition model we will reveal at Las Vegas and the electrified Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept represent different performance eras for our brand, both are linked by a commitment to delivering the Brotherhood of Muscle a vehicle that drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and sounds like a Dodge. No matter the era, Dodge will always be about muscle, attitude and performance, and that’s what this event will celebrate.”

The Dodge brand’s performance festival will also feature drag racing on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dodge Thrill Rides, a Dodge car show, celebrity appearances, a post-event afterglow and more. The reveal event will be open to the public, and enthusiasts will also be able to view the event via Livestream at DodgeGarage.com.

SOURCE: Stellantis