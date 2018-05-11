Dodge announces Police Pursuit Version of 2018 Durango

Dodge is expanding its police vehicle lineup, adding a new Pursuit version of its Dodge Durango.

“Unofficial testing results at the Michigan State Police 2018 model-year vehicle evaluation event created such a stir among law enforcement agencies that we simply had to find a way to build this vehicle,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “The Dodge Durango is already known as the Charger of SUVs, so it is only natural that the new Durango Pursuit complements the Charger Pursuit in police fleets across the country.”

The 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit is powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI® V-8, coupled with a full-time, active all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. This is the same powertrain combination most commonly deployed in the Dodge Charger Pursuit, the top-selling police sedan in the U.S. market. The Durango Pursuit also offers a two-speed transfer case for true low-range off-road capability and incorporates larger, heavy-duty anti-lock brakes that deliver a 60-0 mile per hour (mph) stopping distance of 134 feet.

Other notable standard features of the 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit include:

5.7L V-8 HEMI with Fuel Saver Technology delivers best-in-class horsepower (360) and torque (390 lb.-ft.)

Eight-speed automatic transmission delivers quick shifts and improved fuel economy

Rear-wheel-drive-based drivetrain is the foundation for Durango’s outstanding on-road driving performance. Standard AWD further enhances driver confidence by leveraging the SUV’s 50/50 weight distribution

Segment’s longest wheelbase (119.8 inches) provides added stability and improved handling

Best-in-class 7,200 lb. towing capability

8.1 inches of ground clearance

ParkView® rear backup camera with ParkSense® alert

Eight-way power adjusting driver seat controls

Air conditioning with air filtration

Under-vehicle mount for spare tire, maximizing interior cargo space and accessibility

Class-exclusive, K-9 friendly Tri-Zone interior temperature control

Trailer sway control

Spot lamp wiring prep package

220-amp alternator

800 cold cranking amp (CCA) battery

Heavy-duty oil cooler and water pump

Power locking fuel filler door

The new 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit V-8 AWD is available for order for a limited time. For more information, law enforcement agencies should call (800) 999-3533.

