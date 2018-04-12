Docomo and Valeo partner for the connected car

The two companies will launch the initiative to develop and deploy services from April 13th.

Docomo works for the wide usage and promotion of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the automotive domain, among others, through the 5G mobile communication network planned for commercial use in 2020 and mobile networks such as IoT. Valeo is an automotive supplier developing technologies at the heart of the three revolutions shaping today’s automotive industry: electrification, autonomous and connected vehicles, and digital mobility.

Under the agreement, Valeo and Docomo will combine their respective expertise and solutions to offer telecommunication services and on-board equipment for connected cars, including next-generation mobility services in the era of 5G/V2X*, digital services for cars using smart phones, and enhanced controls for on-board equipment.

The two companies will jointly develop innovative products and solutions and will gradually offer new mobility services for connected cars, in order to create a further enhanced life on-board.

* V2X means “Vehicle to everything”: vehicles can communicate with everything, such as equipment in the vehicles or on the roads, or pedestrians with smartphones, through telecommunication services installed in the vehicle.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 75 million subscriptions, is one of the world’s foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities (“+d” partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on stock exchanges in Tokyo (9437). www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.

About Valeo

Valeo is an automotive supplier, partner to all automakers worldwide. As a technology company, Valeo proposes innovative products and systems that contribute to the reduction of CO 2 emissions and to the development of intuitive driving. In 2017, the Group generated sales of 18.6 billion euros and invested 12% of its original equipment sales in Research and Development. At December 31, 2017, Valeo had 184 plants, 20 research centers, 35 development centers and 15 distribution platforms, and employed 111,600 people in 33 countries worldwide. Valeo is listed on the Paris stock exchange and is a member of the CAC 40 index.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.