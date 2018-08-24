DM Historics to show exceptional Jaguar XK120 at illustrious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

DM Historics is proud to announce its acceptance into one of world’s finest concours, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this Sunday August 26th.

Founders Dominic and Marcus Holland shall be displaying a totally original 1953 Jaguar XK120 Fixed Head Coupé on the famous Pebble Beach lawn among a gathering of truly exceptional automobiles. Showing in the Postwar Preservation Class, the XK120 has been selected from worldwide entries due to its exceptional levels of originality.

First registered on 16th July 1953, Jaguar XK120 #669035 was delivered to a Mr Douglas of Aberfeldy, Scotland. The car went on to live a storied life with ties to the Ecurie Ecosse racing team and custodianship by renowned Jaguar enthusiast Robert Kerr. The car also featured prominently in Philip Porter’s highly respected “Original Jaguar XK, The Restorer’s Guide”.

Throughout this time, Chassis #669035 remained in remarkably original condition, a result of its enthusiast ownership. The car’s factory specified Pastel Blue paintwork has gained just minor blemishes and an unrepeatable patina, while the Biscuit interior trim has been cherished since new and has aged beautifully.

Components which often succumb to age are in this vehicle preserved, such as the interior burr walnut wood dashboard and door cappings and exterior chrome work, all of which remain in beautiful, original condition.

DM Historics has prepared the car for both the Concours and the famous Tour d’Elegance that precedes it – the famed 17-mile drive in which the stars of the Concours take in the twisting coastal roads of the Monterey Peninsula – making sure the car is in superlative mechanical order while maintaining the exceptional originality of the car.

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is just one event in which the team is involved during Monterey Car Week, with founder Marcus completing the Motoring Classic Rally in a stunning 1964 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 prepared by sister company E-Type UK. This 1,500-mile rally begins near Seattle, Washington, passing through mountain ranges and the Pacific Northwest Coastline before arriving at Pebble Beach.

Pebble Beach marks the beginning of concours season for DM Historics and E-Type UK, with both firms displaying at the likes of Concours of Elegance Hampton Court, Salon Privé and The Warren Concours d’Elegance.

Founder Marcus Holland commented “We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of one the most respected and coveted concours events in the world, and especially in the Postwar Preservation Class. At DM Historics we pride ourselves on dealing with historically significant classic vehicles from a variety of marques, and retaining the unrepeatable character of exceptional original cars such as the XK120 is always a great honour.”

