DLL and Iveco Group establish new GATE joint venture

Leading global vendor finance company DLL (De Lage Landen International B.V.) and Iveco Group (EXM: IVG), a global automotive leader active in the Truck, Bus, Defence, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas, have obtained regulatory approvals to enter into a Joint Venture (JV) to facilitate the energy transition in Europe. Together they will amplify access to low to zero-emission commercial vehicles. The intent to join forces was initially announced on 13th May 2025.

DLL has acquired a majority interest (51%) in GATE – formerly a fully owned subsidiary of Iveco Group – through a reserved capital increase, to support the transition to low- to zero-emission commercial vehicles in Europe, while Iveco Group retains 49% of the share capital. The new JV structure will provide GATE with strengthened financial backing and asset financing expertise, crucial for accelerating its growth strategy, driving its further development and expansion, and enabling it to achieve its ambitious objectives more efficiently and swiftly.

GATE facilitates access to more sustainable mobility through its rental solutions for low- to zero-emission vehicles. The formula is tailored to the customers’ specific needs, offering an extensive digital ecosystem and high-quality services through premium partners. GATE will continue helping customers to build more sustainable fleets under the newly formed JV structure, strengthening activities that began in Italy in 2023 and that were extended to France and Germany in 2024. The GATE JV intends to further extend its reach to additional countries where both DLL and Iveco Group are already active and, over time, to offer similar solutions for other brands beyond IVECO. The teams from Iveco Group, DLL and GATE are already working jointly on the integration process while maintaining their focus on the business expansion projects outlined in GATE’s plans.

SOURCE: Iveco Group