Dive into a new dimension – Kia Tasman conquers road and trail in dual test drive experience

Kia Tasman subjected to over 190 km[1] of off-road testing in the hands of 25 international journalists

Deep in the Korean countryside, far from paved roads, the Kia Tasman X-Pro revealed its true character. With its rugged body-on-frame construction, switchable all-wheel drive (AWD) system, rear electronic locking differential (e-LD), sophisticated suite of off-road assistance systems and class-leading 252mm of ground clearance, Kia’s first ever bespoke pickup truck wasn’t designed to stay confined to the asphalt.

To prove it, Kia invited 25 journalists from 11 countries to put the Tasman through its paces in two challenging environments: a steep mountain trail riddled with harsh undulations, and a technical, purpose-built off-road course featuring nine grueling obstacles.

The outcome? A striking demonstration of a vehicle as assured off-road as it is on it.

Chapter One: Where Sea Becomes Sky — Gaining Altitude and Perspective

The journey commenced in the picturesque fishing port of Sokcho, tracing a coastal route where mountains meet the sea. It was a serene introduction — a chance to appreciate the Tasman’s calm, composed cruising manners, with its laminated acoustic glass and advanced noise extractor technology delivering a pleasingly hushed interior ambience.

But tranquility soon gave way to sharp climbs and hairpin bends as the convoy turned inland toward the iconic Seoraksan National Park. With narrow sections and severe gradients unfolding ahead, it quickly became evident to the assembled media that this was no ordinary test drive.

Drivers were encouraged to engage Sport mode and explore the Tasman’s full performance potential — not that they needed much encouragement.

Powered by a stout 281 PS 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission (badged 2.5T-GDi 8AT 4WD), the colorful convoy conquered the Hangyeryeong mountain pass — one of the tallest in Korea — with ease, arriving at the base of the Bakdalgochi Trail just in time for a spot of lunch.

Chapter two: the summit trail — strength meets stillness

With the drivers refueled with cake and coffee it was time to leave the tarmac behind.

Ahead lay a narrow strip of asphalt that quickly gave way to gravel, rocks and muddy ruts. Drivers were advised to select Mud Terrain mode — optimizing torque distribution — and drop the automatic gearbox into four-low via the two-speed Active Transfer Case. This setup ensured maximum traction across the unpredictable terrain, while real-time telemetry delivered a live view of ground conditions.

Exclusive to the Tasman, the Off-Road Page — accessible via the central 12.3-inch panoramic touchscreen — displays critical data such as pitch/roll angle, tire pressure and oil temperature in real time. Informative for the driver, engaging for the passenger, it adds both insight and confidence.

As the trail steepened and grew more technical, X-Trek Mode came into play — a low-speed off-road cruise control system that manages both acceleration and braking. Drivers were free to focus on steering alone; a welcome feature when you’re flanked by a rock face on one side and a steep drop on the other. The smiling faces of the drivers, and the effortless advance of the trucks, made it clear the system was doing its job.

After 73 kilometers of driving and a 740-meter climb from sea level to the summit of the Bakdalgochi Trail, the convoy reached a stepped observatory overlooking the Naerincheon River. The Tasman had shrugged off every obstacle in its path.

The reward? Stillness. And sky.

Chapter three: off-road park — engineering by trial

The final test for the Tasman was less poetic, more primal. Once the convoy had descended from the Bakdalgochi Trail, they were met with a purpose-built off-road course featuring nine obstacles designed to push the Tasman to its limits.

Water Crossings showcased the truck’s best-in class 800 mm fording depth. The route began gently with a 500 mm-deep pool crossing, allowing the convoy to build confidence before descending down a long stretch of flowing river; an adventure made possible by the rear-mounted air intake, cleverly positioned inside the fender and elevated 950 mm above ground to prevent water ingress. Post-crossing drainage pauses were built in to protect the environment.

Moguls and Mud Tracks required the use of terrain-specific modes and showcased the benefits of the innovative Ground View Monitor. Navigating steep approach and departure angles (up to 32.2° and 26.2° degrees), journalists used the camera feeds to place the wheels with surgical precision — essential when all you can see out the windscreen is sky.

Rock Sections demanded precise torque distribution. Rock Mode once again came into play as did the rear electronic locking differential (e-LD), the latter ensuring both rear wheels turned in unison, delivering maximum traction even when individual wheels left the ground. Which happened, rather often.

Side Hills, angled at up to 30 degrees, gave journalists the opportunity to test their bravery and the vehicle’s lateral stability. From behind the wheel, the tilt could be monitored live through the infotainment system’s Off-Road Page, while outside, the X-Pro’s AT tires and chassis geometry kept everything grounded.

A ‘Bumpy Course’ with diagonal dips were a test of the suspension’s articulation and the four-wheel drive system’s ability to put power to the ground. The suspension — double wishbone up front, rigid leaf spring at the rear — absorbed hour after hour of unrelenting punishment, proving the Tasman was made to endure the harshest of terrains.

Hill Climbs and Descents were tackled without breaking a sweat. By ceding throttle and brake control to the X-Trek system, drivers were able to scale and descend 30-degree gradients in complete control — a smooth reminder that control isn’t always about doing more.

‘One more round’

The Tasman’s ability to shrug off everything our esteemed journalists threw at it speaks volumes about the dedication of Kia’s engineers. It’s the result of 1,777 development tests, 18,000 evaluation cycles, and rigorous field validation in environments as varied as Swedish snow, Middle Eastern desert, Australian bush, and North American trails.”

The Kia Tasman Specifications

Trim X-PRO X-LINE BASE Overlength 5,410 mm Width 1,930 mm Height

(incl. roof rack) 1,920mm 1,890mm 1,870mm Wheelbase 3,270 mm Ground clearance 2WD – – 231 4WD 252 224 224 Powertrain Engine Power Max torque Transmission 0-100 kph/ Max speed 6MT 8AT Gasoline Theta 3 G4KIII FR 2.5 Turbocharged GDI 281 PS 421 Nm – A8TR1-1 8.5 s/185 kph Diesel New R D4HIII FR 2.2 210 PS 441 Nm M6VR2 A8TR1-1 10.4 s/185 kph Fuel efficiency Gasoline Theta 3 (4WD) : 8km/ℓ Diesel New R (4WD) : 13.2km/ℓ ※ The above fuel efficiency is a target and may be subject to change after certification Fuel tank capacity 80 L Tire 17″AT 18″HT 17~18″HT Specialized

features Trailer brake controller (TBC), DBC/X-trek mode, eLD, 4wd mode switch (2H/4A/4H/4L) Specialized control X-TREK

(Low speed driving assist) DBC

(Downhill Brake Control) DBC

(Downhill Brake Control) Terrain mode *For 4WD model only +Rock mode Snow/Mud/Sand(Desert) Snow/Mud/Sand(Desert) Wading performance 800 mm, under 7 km/h Towing capacity 3,500 kg Load capacity *without bed liner 1,212 L (VDA) Payload capacity Up to 1,151 kg Convenience features Panoramic Wide Display (12.3″+5″12.3″)SVM, SBW, Harman Kardon premium sound, center console table, side storage (6.3L), 2nd row seat storage (33L), 2nd row slouch & slide seat Bed convenience Bed outlet 220V (250V in Australia), Bed lamp, Corner step, Side storage (6.3L) Towing ADAS features Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind Collision Warning Other convenience functions RSPA (Entry), HDA2/1, GVM (only for X-Pro), Digital Key 2.0 ※ Function applied only to legally compliant areas

* Features, technology and claimed figures may differ depending on the market.