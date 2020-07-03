Discover the Production of the Audi e-tron GT interactively

The electrically driven Audi e-tron GT and the Audi R8* will drive off the production line together at the Audi Neckarsulm site at the end of 2020. This is a special feature in the Volkswagen Group. The preparations for integrating the e-tron GT into production at the Böllinger Höfe have been underway since 2019. To make this novelty accessible for everyone, Audi has created an interactive graphic under this link: https://www.audi-mediacenter.com/en/neckarsulm-199

The responsive graphic can be accessed via the page of the Audi Neckarsulm site in the Audi Media Center using any mobile device. Texts, photos, videos – all information on modifications and new production facilities as well as on employee trainings can now be found there.

Red markers in the virtual Böllinger Höfe lead to topic areas such as logistics, body shop, and assembly or to the showroom or brief introductions of employees. In many areas, there are even more details to discover, such as videos that show the progress of construction during modification work.

Additional content concerning the production of the electric sports car will be added to the interactive graphic up to the official introduction of the Audi e-tron GT in 2021. It is available in English and German.

*Fuel consumption of the models named above:

Audi R8:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 13.3–12.9 (17.7–18.2 US mpg)

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 301–293 (484.4–471.5 g/mi)

(Fuel consumption, CO2 emission figures and efficiency classes given in ranges depend on the tire/wheel sets used)

SOURCE: Audi