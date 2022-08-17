Discover how AUTECH grade provides premium sportiness to the new Nissan KICKS e-POWER

Nissan Thailand recently launched the new Nissan Kicks e-POWER, the latest compact SUV under the concept "New excitement on the road" which showcases the energetic, active personality of the new model

Nissan Thailand recently launched the new Nissan Kicks e-POWER, the latest compact SUV under the concept “New excitement on the road” which showcases the energetic, active personality of the new model. In addition to the E, V and VL sub-models, the new Nissan KICKS e-POWER also comes with AUTECH grade for the first time in Thailand for enhanced premium and sporty look. In this article, we will get to know the company behind this design and concept of its uniqueness and timeless identity.

AUTECH Japan, founded in 1986, is a company renowned for designing premium sports cars and has been successful in designing and decorating various Nissan models. From over three decades of building on its reputation, in December 2021, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced to establish a new company, Nissan Motorsports & Customizing (NMC), through the integration of two affiliated companies, Autech Japan Inc. and Nissan Motorsports International Co. Ltd. NMC works with Nissan production bases in different countries to design products that meet the needs of customers in each country for more unique and attractive Nissan cars.

The design of AUTECH has a unique color, AUTECH Blue, which comes with Metallic Silver at the body lower finisher. The AUTECH Blue is derived from the blue of the sea water and the sky at the Chigasaki City in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, where NMC was founded. The Metallic Silver is inspired by the sparkle of the waves when hitting the sun, all of this concept and design is fully incorporated in the new Nissan Kicks e-POWER’s AUTECH, both exterior and interior.

The exterior of the new Nissan KICKS e-POWER AUTECH grade showcases premium two-tone sporty look with a sleek black roof and metallic silver decorations both the V-Motion front grille and the new front skirt. The metallic silver makes it look sleek while the side skirt and metallic silver side mirrors with LED turning lights and newly designed 17-inch glossy black alloy wheels, adding more modern look. The rear comes with a boomerang-style LED taillight, as well as a rear bumper decorated with a new metallic silver rear skirt.

The interior of the cabin is designed using black and blue tones matching the front console and center console which is decorated with black synthetic leather material blue thread make the tones contrast perfectly. Added with shiny black material, piano black, enhances the sporty feel of the AUTECH as well.

In addition to the sporty, stylish and luxurious design that reflects the character of the AUTECH, the new Nissan KICKS e-POWER also comes with second-generation technology that delivers power and constant high torque providing exciting driving experience without having to change their lifestyle. It is also enhanced with Nissan’s 360° Safety Shield technology that boosts confidence, safety and comfort in every journey, in line with the concept of “New excitement on the road”.

SOURCE: Nissan