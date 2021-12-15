Digital world premiere of the VISION EQXX – the most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever

On Monday 3 January 2022 at 6.00 pm (CET), Mercedes-Benz will unveil the all-electric VISION EQXX in a digital world premiere on the Mercedes me media online platform

On Monday 3 January 2022 at 6.00 pm (CET), Mercedes-Benz will unveil the all-electric VISION EQXX in a digital world premiere on the Mercedes me media online platform. The software-defined research prototype is the most efficient vehicle the brand has ever built. It is a statement that underscores not only the innovative strength of Mercedes-Benz, but also its stated aim to “Lead in Electric” and “Lead in Car Software”. Cross-functional development teams brought the VISION EQXX to fruition in record time. Board members Ola Källenius and Markus Schäfer, Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener and experts from the development teams will describe the pioneering spirit and the exceptional teamwork that made this possible. Follow the world premiere live on https://media.mercedes-benz.com/vision_eqxx and watch it afterwards on-demand. From 5 to 8 January 2022, the VISION EQXX will be the highlight on the Mercedes‑Benz stand at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

The digital world premiere will screen simultaneously for the public and multipliers across a wide range of channels. Media representatives will find further in-depth material and services on Mercedes me media. In addition to the English-language original, transcripts in a total of six languages are available for following during the show and subsequent download. The media special is also packed with useful press content, such as videos, images, graphics and texts.

The VISION EQXX is part of a far-reaching Mercedes-Benz technology programme aimed at breaking through technological barriers and lifting energy efficiency to new heights. It demonstrates the gains that are possible through rethinking the fundamentals from the ground up. This includes advances across all elements of its cutting-edge electric drivetrain as well as the use of lightweight engineering and sustainable materials. Complete with a barrage of intelligent efficiency measures, including advanced software, VISION EQXX allows Mercedes-Benz to explore new frontiers of efficiency.

