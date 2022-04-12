Digital world premiere of the new BMW i7

Live stream on 20 April, 02:00 PM CEST, on bmwgroup.com and the social media channels of the BMW Group and the BMW brand

On 20 April, 02:00 PM CEST, the BMW Group will present the new BMW 7 Series including the new BMW i7. The digital world premiere will be streamed live by BMW Press Streaming at bmwgroup.com and can be viewed here https://www.live.bmwgroup.com/de/live-streaming/. After the broadcast, the video will remain available on demand.

At the same time, the BMW Group will broadcast the global premiere of the BMW i7 on the social media channels of the BMW Group and the BMW brand. On Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook, interested parties can follow Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of the BMW Group, and Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW Group Head of Design, among others, as they present details of the new all-electric luxury sedan.

SOURCE: BMW Group