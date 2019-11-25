Digital world premiere: Mercedes-Benz presents the new GLA at Mercedes me media

For the first time in its history, Mercedes-Benz is presenting a car as a purely digital world premiere: the new Mercedes-Benz GLA will celebrate its first presentation to the world public on the communication platform Mercedes me media. Those interested can view the world premiere from 2.00 p.m. CET on 11 December at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/gla, wherever they happen to be at the time. Afterwards the world premiere will be available on the website as an on-demand video.

Against the background of its corporate transformation, Mercedes-Benz is also taking new departures in communication. For example, augmented reality is not just a feature in the new GLA, but also plays an exciting role in the presentation of the new model by Ola Källenius, Chairman of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, and Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler Group.

The new GLA, the eighth model rounding off the current compact car generation of Mercedes-Benz, is also the entry-level into the brand’s SUV model family. The height of the new GLA exceeds that of its predecessor by more than ten centimetres. This allows a higher, characteristic SUV seating position and more headroom in the first row. Legroom in the rear is also much more generous – although the GLA is now one and a half centimetres shorter. Hallmark off-road design features include the upright front section, short overhangs at the front and rear, and protective cladding all-round.

When it comes to safety, the new GLA has also undergone further development thanks to its driving assistance systems with cooperative support for the driver. Extended functions of the Driving Assistance package include Active Brake Assist, the cornering function, the emergency lane function, the exit warning function alerting the driver to approaching cyclists or vehicles, and a warning when pedestrians are detected near zebra crossings.

SOURCE: Daimler