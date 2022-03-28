Digital premiere of the new T-Class on Mercedes me media: The premium small van for families and leisure enthusiasts

On Tuesday, 26 April 2022 at 2.00 pm (CEST) Mercedes‑Benz will be unveiling the new T‑Class on the Mercedes me media online platform at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/t-class

On Tuesday, 26 April 2022 at 2.00 pm (CEST) Mercedes‑Benz will be unveiling the new T‑Class on the Mercedes me media online platform at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/t-class. With this completely new model, the brand with the three-pointed star will be offering a premium small van for active lifestyles. The premiere film delves into the varied world of families and leisure enthusiasts and presents the highlights of the new T‑Class. The digital premiere will be available as video on demand afterwards.

With this premium small van Mercedes‑Benz Vans is expanding its portfolio for the private customer market to include an attractive model for entry into the Mercedes world – for all those who need plenty of space, but still want to drive a vehicle with compact outer dimensions. The T‑Class combines a sporty and emotional design with a spacious and variable interior, practical sliding doors and the comfort, connectivity, high-quality appeal and safety typical of Mercedes. The youngest member of the Mercedes‑Benz family thereby brings a broad range of design and comfort highlights to the private small van segment.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz