Digital, innovative, different: the BMW Group is presenting #NEXTGen 2020 digitally at https://www.bmw.com/NEXTGen

The BMW Group strives to actively shape and drive developments. The company has started to present itself in a new and inventive way with the #NEXTGen event that was inaugurated last year. This year’s edition sees the BMW Group taking another astonishing step forward. #NEXTGen 2020 offers a unique look ahead to the future of mobility as well as taking a more revealing look than ever before behind the scenes at the Bavarian automotive manufacturer. Taking centre stage will be a six-part series “Chasing iNEXT” charting the development of the BMW iNEXT as it moves towards its design world premiere. The docutainment series will be available to watch worldwide in a number of languages from 4.00 pm (CET) on 10 November at https://www.bmw.com/NEXTGen.

This year’s all-digital #NEXTGen is accompanied by videos offering insights into the research and development work carried out by the BMW Group, and will also be examining some of the company’s far-reaching collaborations. Other highlights on the agenda besides the design world premiere of the BMW iNEXT include premieres from MINI and BMW Motorrad.

The #NEXTGen 2020 event is split up into various online formats. It all kicks off with the series “Chasing iNEXT” that has been made in the style of streaming services. The six fun episodes that have been produced by the Cologne-based company btf (bildundtonfabrik, whose work includes “How to sell drugs online (fast)”) are informative, playful, entertaining, ironic and – at many times – surprising. The film crew chase through all sorts of different departments at the BMW Group searching for the BMW iNEXT, whose final design will be revealed for the first time at 2.00 pm (CET) on 11 November at https://www.bmw.com/NEXTGen. The series shows the BMW Group, its employees and the technology behind the company’s new flagship from a brand-new perspective. This includes unusual insights into the inner workings of the BMW Group, plus some unexpected moments with international stars. The soundtrack for the series, for example, comes from film score composer and Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer.

The second online format comprises deep dives showing more detailed content. These highly informative clips covering the topic areas of Design, Virtual Collaboration, Connectivity, Electric Drive Systems, Artificial Intelligence and Driving Simulation offer the viewer facts, figures and more in-depth background information, as well as an unprecedented look behind the scenes at the BMW Group. How do the Bavarians develop the car of the future within their international network, what is their driving force, what are the technologies of the next decade?

Besides the unveiling of the BMW iNEXT on 11 November at 2.00 pm (CET), the list of vehicle presentations is completed by world premieres from both BMW Motorrad on 11 November at 10.00 am (CET) and MINI on 17 November at 2.00 pm (CET).

In addition to all this, #NEXTGen 2020 is also highlighting the BMW Group’s successful collaborations in various fields: alliances with the popular New York streetwear label Kith and with some of the world’s top esports teams and most successful SIM racers or the company’s involvement in the development of The Electrified Wingsuit by BMW i, which Austrian Peter Salzmann used to make the world’s first ever flight by a human wearing an electrically powered wingsuit, are just a few examples.

Cross-sector interchange forms another focal point of the event. The “Drivers for Change” talk will examine, among other things, how leadership drives transformation and change. And in the #NEXTGen Moving Tomorrow Pitch that was open to students, research assistants and professors at top universities and research institutes all over the world, the three finalists will present their visions for sustainable and individual premium mobility in the year 2040.

SOURCE: BMW Group