Digital experience reimagined: Hyundai Motor UK launches a dedicated Brand Space on Amazon

Hyundai Motor UK redefines digital engagement and customer-centricity through a Hyundai Brand Space on Amazon

Hyundai Motor UK has introduced its very own Hyundai Brand Space on Amazon, aiming to transform digital engagement and enhance customer-centricity.

Hyundai’s Brand Space is an innovative digital environment within the Amazon store that offers customers the opportunity to learn more about Hyundai and engage with content related to the brand’s heritage, technological advancements, and commitment to sustainability all in one place.

With the new Brand Space, Hyundai aims to introduce new audiences to the brand, as well as drive awareness and consideration in customers navigating the popular store. Hyundai seeks to foster brand affinity among potential customers and interact with them within a familiar environment.

Our partnership with Amazon underscores Hyundai’s dedication to meeting customers where they are most comfortable. By utilising Amazon’s extensive reach and the trust it has built with consumers, we’re bringing Hyundai closer to our customers, enabling them to explore our brand and vision, and directing them to their local Hyundai retailer for more information or a test drive. Ashley AndrewPresident of Hyundai & Genesis UK

To seamlessly guide Amazon customers through their journey, Hyundai uses various touchpoints, such as display ads in the Amazon store, which will direct customers to the Brand Space. Within the space, customers can explore content on the brand and its product line-up, with opportunities to navigate to local Hyundai websites to interact with its digital car configurator or even schedule a test drive at local retailer. Visit Hyundai’s Brand Space on Amazon.co.uk at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/discoverhyundai

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor UK