Digital duo: ŠKODA UK builds on partnership with RAPID RTC

ŠKODA UK has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering outstanding digital experience by enhancing the scope of RAPID RTC Lead Manager functionality available to its nationwide dealer network. Having led the charge in online customer engagement with RAPID RTC since 2017, ŜKODA UK has benefited from first-to-market technology innovations, which has resulted in the partnership being recognised at the recent ŜKODA Importer of the Year Awards as an example of innovation and excellence.

Building on the RAPID Lead Manager functionality, ŜKODA UK is one of the first partners to implement the brand-new Quality Coach programme. Alongside continuing to monitor the all-important speed of response, the new programme will allow retailers to track and improve the quality of customer interactions in the RAPID RTC Dashboard, particularly important when sending the initial response back to an enquiry.

Speaking of the extended partnership, John French, head of sales operations at ŠKODA UK, commented: “We are handling an increasing number of digital leads, demanding faster and higher quality responses, and our ambition is to be class leading.

“Over the past two years we have worked together with RAPID RTC on a solution to guarantee we capture all online customer enquiries and ensure we’re getting that vital first response over as quickly as possible. The RAPID RTC team has worked with the ŠKODA UK retail network extensively to deliver the perfect solution for our needs, and we look forward to building on our digital capabilities even further.”

Matthew Cheyne, director of key accounts for RAPID RTC in UK, added: “The introduction of our lead management product across ŠKODA’s UK network marked an important milestone for RAPID RTC, and we’re delighted to be further extending the scope of our work together.

“Alongside responsiveness, ŠKODA has also recognised the importance of providing a high-quality response, as well as giving retail managers the ability to coach and support their sales teams at the front line of online engagement. The Quality Coach programme will allow retailers to provide customers and prospects with a streamlined and effective online retail experience. We know that speed counts, but quality matters.”

RAPID RTC recently celebrated a milestone year, following its 2018 rebrand at CDX19 and will be shaping the future of automotive retailing at Automotive Management Live, which takes place at Birmingham’s NEC on 7th November 2019.

SOURCE: ŜKODA