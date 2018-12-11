Diesel technology: BMW models gain top marks for pollutant readings in ADAC EcoTest

The EcoTest organised by the ADAC (the German automobile association) is a rigorous testing procedure that subjects vehicles to a thorough examination, including measuring their pollutant emissions in real-world road driving. A trio of diesel models from BMW recently achieved the best possible score of 50 marks, resulting in the award of grade ‘1’ for outstanding. The BMW 520d Touring performed superbly in the nitrogen oxide tests, with a reading of less than 16 mg/km in urban driving and under 10 mg/km in rural driving and on the motorway. The maximum allowed is 168 mg/km. The ADAC had the following to say about the BMW X1 sDrive 18d Steptronic: “BMW is dealing extremely well with the issue of emissions. There are no abnormal figures for any type of pollutant, and the nitrogen oxide emissions are so low they could even be a record. Even the sensitive measuring equipment used for the test barely managed to detect any emissions in some cases.”

BMW models have performed comparatively well in nitrogen oxide emission tests in the past, too. This was the case, for example, in the real-world road test conducted by German motoring magazine auto, motor und sport (issue 19 from 23 March 2017) and the many follow-up tests carried out by authorities in countries including France, Korea and Japan. Here, the respective BMW models obtained some of the best results.

The ADAC test results are further proof that today’s BMW diesel models with state-of-the-art technology produce remarkably low emissions. Three factors, in particular, are key to achieving this:

Many years of experience with and ongoing improvement of all the components used for reducing NOx emissions (e.g. exhaust gas recirculation, adsorption catalyst and SCR system). Use of the very latest exhaust gas aftertreatment technology. Matching the engine’s configuration to this cutting-edge exhaust gas aftertreatment technology at an early stage during the vehicle development process.

Detailed results of the ADAC EcoTest can be found at https://www.adac.de/infotestrat/tests/auto-test/default.aspx

SOURCE: BMW Group