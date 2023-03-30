Diastur chooses the Daily minibus for its school transport lines in São Paulo

Iveco Bus has just delivered 30 Daily minibuses that will be used for school transport in São Bernardo do Campo – Brazil

Iveco Bus has just delivered 30 Daily minibuses that will be used for school transport in São Bernardo do Campo – Brazil. The handover of the vehicles was held in the presence of some Brand’s Global representatives.

Brazilian transport operators are increasingly attracted by the Daily minibus, one of IVECO BUS’ successful models.

In São Bernardo do Campo, in Greater São Paulo, Diastur, -a leading company in the school transport sector-, has received 30 first units to strengthen the lines that serve the municipal school network.

Iveco Bus celebrated the delivery of the units and the partnership signed between the Iveco Group brand and the operator. The vehicles were sold by the IVECO Cofipe dealership, financed by Iveco Capital.

Stéphane Espinasse, Iveco Bus Sales, and Product Manager said: “We are honored by the trust shown by Diastur to strengthen its school fleet with our Daily minibus. Its robustness, reliability and characteristics make the Daily a minibus particularly suitable for school transport”. He added “We are particularly proud of the success of our Daily range in Brazil.”

Diastur ‘s financial Manager, Roberta Moreira, explains that the company is looking for robust and comfortable vehicles to operate in different neighborhoods of São Bernardo do Campo. Diastur is very satisfied with the Daily Minibus. “The new vehicles are key solutions for school transportation in our region. They are spacious, comfortable and the kids enjoy them. In addition, the students’ parents feel even safer with our mode of transport,” comments Moreira.

Its low consumption and interior space make the Daily one of the most versatile minibuses in the segment, offering robustness, safety, and performance. Particularly flexible, it is a vehicle suitable for many applications.

An elegant design thanks to its glued side windows, new materials and new seat fabrics, the Daily offers comfort and safety to passengers. It has the largest door in the segment, making it easy to board and disembark. The interior height also allows easy access to the seats.

The Daily minibus also offers drivability and ergonomics to drivers with a smaller steering wheel diameter, increased windshield height, new steering column inclination and depth adjustment, new dashboard, and many equipment such as Cruise Control, on-board computer, radio with Bluetooth, reverse sensor.

SOURCE: Iveco