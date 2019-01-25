Dialog with researchers into the future at Audi about digitization, dilemmas and diversity

Meeting with academic thought leaders at “Science in Dialog”

Twelve exciting theme evenings at the Audi sites in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm

Audi Board of Management Member for Human Resources Wendelin Göbel: “We are inviting interested people from the region to be surprised and inspired”

Audi is to launch a new annual series of public lectures under the heading “Science in Dialogue” on Tuesday, January 29. A total of twelve theme evenings will focus on the most diverse facets of rapid global change. International scientists will provide insights into their research, highlighting both social and technological aspects. Admission is free of charge.

“Science in Dialog” is an event format which, in addition to informative lectures, aims to foster a personal dialog between participants and speakers. The program for the year 2019 offers a wide range of topics, including controversial ones such as questions of ethical responsibility associated with the use of artificial intelligence. Interested persons can also learn more about the city of the future, alternative drive systems and the potential of blockchain technologies. The drivers of digitalization and its impact on our everyday lives will also be examined. The scientists will also share their thoughts and theses on international environmental policy, diversity management and the mindfulness trend. Altogether, academics from eleven European universities will be guests at Audi.

“Transformation has many different facets and presents us all with major challenges,” said Wendelin Göbel, Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Organization at AUDI AG. “This is why the diversity of topics at ‘Science in Dialog’ is greater than ever. Together with people from the region, we look forward to insights that surprise and inspire, as well as to discussions that enrich us and remain in our memories.”

Audi established the “Science in Dialog” series two years ago as the successor to the “Audi Colloquium.” The company will soon reach the 30,000 visitor mark for the scientific events it has been offering since 2004. The new annual program is now available in digital form at https://www.audi.com/en/company/research/research-partnerships/lecture-series.html

Source: Audi