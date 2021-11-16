DHL powers up its offering for electric vehicle logistics

Rising sales of electric vehicles (EV) increase demand for battery logistics

Responding to the increasing business and public demand for information about electric vehicles, Deutsche Post DHL Group, the world’s leading logistics company, launched its DHL EV TV initiative. The series will comprise of 12 main programs supported by webinars and podcasts and underlines the Group’s significant expertise in battery logistics, not least demonstrated by the development of the StreetScooter and its Formula E engagement. The material will be made available on a newly established DHL EV TV hub as well as a range of social media channels. By sharing insights and research, the experts of DHL Team EV help prepare for the quantum change in production and transportation that new technology will bring. The initiative is part of DHL’s commitment to strengthen its portfolio dedicated to EV logistics and in line with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s increased pace to decarbonize the company. To this end, the Group is investing a total of EUR 7 billion over the next ten years in measures to reduce its CO 2 emissions, which includes the expansion of its zero-emission e-vehicle fleet, among other things.

“The auto-mobility industry is currently undergoing drastic changes. With increasing demand for electric vehicles, as well as the convergence between engineering and modern technology, logistics companies must also adapt their offerings. With our EV TV program, we are able to give our customers a better understanding of the industry and our solutions,” says Fathi Tlatli, President Global Auto-Mobility, DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation. “We are not just a service provider, but a reliable partner with strong expertise that address the logistics challenges of today and tomorrow – and offers innovative solutions along the entire supply chain.”

Deutsche Post DHL Group combines well-developed expertise with regards to the storage of EV batteries, as well as transporting them via air, ocean and road freight. With insight and experience in all areas of electric mobility, Team EV can also support customers with the set-up and evolution of resilient and efficient EV supply chains. The DHL EV team is a reliable partner for both automotive manufacturers as well as their suppliers.