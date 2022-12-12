DHL Parcel UK takes delivery of six fully electric trucks and begins roll-out of 30 LNG tractor units

LNG trucks powered with Bio-LNG can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 85%

DHL Parcel UK has taken delivery of six fully electric 16-tonnes Volvo trucks which will hit the road in London from January 2023 and 30 Liquefied Natural Gas Volvo tractor units which will start going into operation later in the year. Both deployments are part of a €74 million (£64m) UK investment in green heavy fleet in line with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s sustainability strategy. This marks a another important step forward in DHL Parcel UK’s decarbonization plans and Deutsche Post DHL Group’s commitment to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050. On the road to achieving this goal, the group will invest over €7 billion (£6 billion) in sustainable fuel and clean technologies by 2030 alone. Converting the DHL fleet for pick-up, delivery and linehauls to either electric drives or sustainable fuel solutions is an important lever in this.

Peter Fuller CEO, DHL Parcel UK says: “Our aim is to be at the forefront of change in UK road transport. Having zero emissions electric vehicles in our final mile heavy fleet is a major step forward in our vision of net zero logistics related emissions.”

The 16-tonne Volvo FL Electric Rigids are powered by four 200 kWh batteries which can run for 120 miles, carrying a maximum of 12 pallets weighing up to 6 tonnes. These will recharge overnight at strategic DHL Parcel locations in London for daily operations into the city center.

As these are zero emission vehicles, they will not contribute any carbon or harmful emissions into the atmosphere. They will also be 3 star compliant to the London Direct Vision Standard having great all-round visibility and support the safety of all London’s road users.

Once commissioning of the Bio-LNG gas tank is complete and drivers have been trained how to safely re-fuel the 30 new Volvo FM LNG Tractors will be based at the DHL Parcel UK hub in Coventry. With a maximum reach of up to 400 miles per tank, they will be used on routes throughout the UK. When running on Bio-LNG the LNG tractor units emit 85% percent less CO2 emissions compared to a traditional Diesel engine with the same power output (460bhp).

SOURCE: DHL