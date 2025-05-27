DHL Group partners with Shopify to accelerate cross-border shipping worldwide

Shipping in a hassle-free manner

“As the world’s leading logistics company, DHL connects merchants to their end customers through our extensive network spanning 220 countries and territories,” said Katja Busch, Chief Commercial Officer DHL and Head of DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation. “We know that navigating customs clearance, duties and tax compliance, in addition to finding a dependable delivery partner, can be complex without expert assistance. The partnership between DHL and Shopify allows merchants to tap into DHL’s expertise and use our unrivaled network, products and services effortlessly. It’s all geared to enabling merchants to deliver to their customers in a hassle-free manner.”

Solution will continue to roll out globally in 2025 and 2026

“With Shopify Shipping, we’re doubling down on unified commerce, giving merchants a logistics solution that’s not just seamless, but scales with their business,” said Harley Finkelstein, Shopify President. “By launching with DHL as a pre-integrated partner, we’re streamlining fulfillment in one powerful hub, breaking down barriers and unlocking global opportunities for merchants to thrive.”

So far, the DHL integration on Shopify is live in the USA and in Germany. For merchants in the USA, it also simplifies cross-border e-commerce with user-friendly “Delivered Duty Paid” (DDP) shipping. This service protects consumers from unexpected additional fees such as customs charges or import sales tax, as DDP shipping ensures that the merchant has taken care of all costs and formalities.

Throughout 2025 and 2026, DHL shipping options on Shopify will gradually be rolled out to other major consumer markets in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region.

SOURCE: DHL