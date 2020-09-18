DHL: Green Postal Day – 18 September 2020: As e-commerce booms, posts commit to further reduce their delivery footprint

With the COVID-19 crisis, e-commerce has known an unprecedented surge with 52% of consumers having bought more online from domestic e-retailers and 49% of consumers agreeing that COVID-19 means that they will shop more online in future1. Throughout the world, posts have played a major role during the lockdown by delivering essential goods and e-commerce items to communities. Coinciding with the second Green Postal Day2, CEOs of 15 posts worldwide today reiterate the postal commitment to further reduce the carbon footprint of delivery and contribute to a more sustainable society. As demonstrated throughout the COVID-19 crisis, posts are playing a key social role and care about people. Taking care of people also means contributing to the fight against global warming. This is what postal operators have been doing for more than 10 years.

„Despite the current situation, we should not lose sight of climate change. In the long term, it is the much bigger problem – with existential consequences. The crisis has once again clearly demonstrated the importance of logistics as the backbone of the global economy. A world without logistics is no longer conceivable. This also means that we bear a huge responsibility and can make a decisive contribution in terms of Green Logistics, not only as Deutsche Post DHL Group, but as a sector as a whole”, said Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group. “For me, it is crucial that the postal sector plays a pioneering role here and drives change. Our efforts in reducing carbon emissions already have a huge impact. We are encouraging each other to drive innovation and share ideas. The second Green Postal Day reminds us that we should not lose sight of climate change despite the corona pandemic. But I am confident. We will see a lot of progress in the future not only in our industry, but in general.”

Electric vehicles account for a 15% share of posts’ fleets3, an increase of 10% over the last three years. The share of alternative-fuel vehicles is one of the indicators monitored and reported by posts collectively for the past 10 years which they will continue to monitor through their new Sustainability Measurement and Management System (SMMS).

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 9, posts have made considerable investment in developing low-carbon delivery solutions for the last-mile delivery of packets and parcels. Delivery in city-centers and urban centers is carried out on foot, by a traditional or e-bike, or through non-emissive and shared delivery systems.

For longer distance delivery, the vehicle fleet is progressively replaced by electrical or alternative fuel vans. Posts also have a long record of developing tailor-made electrical vehicles taking into account the needs of postal workers delivering e-commerce items.

Other SMMS results4 for 2019 published today, demonstrate determination of posts to pursue efforts to reduce their footprint and contribute to sustainable development:

Posts participating in SMMS reduced their absolute carbon emissions by 31% since 2008

Renewable electricity in buildings accounts for 31% of total electricity used

47% of waste is separated for re-use or recycling

SOURCE: DHL