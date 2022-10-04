DHL Freight introduces GoGreen Plus service to decarbonize road transportation

Customers now have access to GoGreen Plus services for road transportation with DHL Freight, following successful implementation in ocean and air freight

DHL Freight, one of the leading providers of road freight services in Europe, is now introducing the GoGreen Plus service to reduce CO 2 emissions for road transport. This is achieved through carbon insetting, which is a reduction in emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases through investments in green road transportation technologies and fuels. In contrast to offsetting, which helps to compensate carbon emissions through climate protection projects worldwide, insetting focuses on decarbonizing road freight by investing in low- and zero emission technologies and fuels such as electric vehicles, biogas (Bio-LNG or Bio-CNG) or hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

“This is a major milestone for our company’s sustainability goals. With the introduction of GoGreen Plus at DHL Freight, we at Deutsche Post DHL Group can now offer our customers carbon-neutral transport services across all modes of transport, in line with the Paris COP 21 targets to limit global warming. I am very proud that we are a driving force in the sustainable transformation of our industry. We are making GoGreen Plus services available for every core transport product in our company – be it Eurapid, Euroconnect or Euroline. Our existing green road transportation projects are very popular with our customers, and we look forward to expanding GoGreen Plus services across our entire product portfolio,” said Uwe Brinks, CEO DHL Freight.

DHL Freight’s sustainable technology roadmap defines targeted climate-smart solutions such as increasing carbon efficiency by using data analytics, investing in bridge technologies and more long-term solutions like hydrogen trucks, which lead to clean road operations and services. In recent years, DHL Freight has already pioneered numerous green road freight projects, such as, since 2018, the insetting product Skicka Grönt in Sweden, which have helped to significantly reduce carbon emissions by introducing electric, Bio-LNG or –CNG and HVO trucks to the fleet.

The GoGreen Plus service is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s sustainability goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. It is based on the displacement principle: The more customers book the service, the more alternative fuel or clean technology is used, thus making transport chains greener every day. DHL Freight’s customers are part of a journey that aims to make transportation as sustainable as possible. By offering detailed carbon reports, DHL Freight provides customers transparency and insight into the amounts of emissions avoided. At the same time, the emission reductions also help DHL Freight’s customers to work towards their own climate targets.

In line with its sustainability strategy and the goal of net-zero emissions logistics by 2050, Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to offer a green alternative for all products and services across all divisions. This is why also other divisions such as DHL Global Forwarding and Post + Parcel Germany introduced the GoGreen Plus service to their customers. The product offering GoGreen Plus is part of the Group’s mid-term sustainability roadmap for 2030 and contributes to the sub-target of having at least 30 percent of fuel requirements covered by sustainable fuels. To reduce CO2 emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, the Group will spend €7 billion in sustainable fuel and clean technologies by 2030.

SOURCE: DHL