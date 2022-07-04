DHL Freight grows its automotive logistics business with the acquisition of a freight facility near Dusseldorf, Germany

DHL Freight, one of the leading providers of road freight transport services in Europe, continues to expand its German network with the acquisition of a new terminal in Mettmann near Dusseldorf, Germany

Strategic expansion strengthens DHL Freight’s German and European network

DHL Freight, one of the leading providers of road freight transport services in Europe, continues to expand its German network with the acquisition of a new terminal in Mettmann near Dusseldorf, Germany. This follows the recent opening of a new facility in Erlensee near Frankfurt, Germany, and the takeover of a site in Gochsheim near Wurzburg, Germany from the logistics company Leupold. With the site, which DHL Freight took over on July 1, comes its contingent of approximately 40 employees. In addition to offering the staff continued employment with DHL Freight, the acquisition sees the business inherit a long-term transport and service contract with a well-known German automotive manufacturer. DHL Freight has a proven track record in automotive logistics.

“We are very pleased to be able to further expand our network with a site close to Dusseldorf. For us, the new facility in Mettmann represents an important opportunity for strategic expansion, especially in the automotive business. At the same time, we are strengthening our groupage network, which will enable us to offer our customers an even more efficient service as transport volumes increase. This is another milestone on our journey to further improving services and quality for our customers,” said Dr. Thomas Vogel, CEO DHL Freight Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The new terminal covers more than 26,700 m² and is primarily intended to serve the automotive industry. Boasting 8,000 m² of handling and storage space as well as 48 gates and an access ramp, the facility is ideally suited to meeting the burgeoning demand for logistics services from the automotive sector. In the future, transport services currently offered to automotive customers from DHL Freight’s Cologne facility will be provided from Mettmann. This will not only improve efficiency and service quality for automotive sector customers but also free up additional groupage processing capacity at Cologne. With the strategic acquisition of the facility in Mettmann, DHL Freight is further strengthening its German and European overland transportation network.

SOURCE: DHL