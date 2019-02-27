DHL Express strengthens global network with new international hub in Madrid

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, is continuing a course of strong growth with the opening of its hub at Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport in Madrid. This expansion of the DHL Express global network will strengthen the position of Madrid as an important hub for international commerce, especially between Europe and Latin America. By investing in high-quality infrastructure and the newest technologies, DHL Express will quadruple its capacity in Madrid. The 14,500 m2 building, which includes offices, will facilitate the sorting of 24,500 packages per hour. The hub represents an investment of 93 million euros and will result in the creation of 200 additional jobs.

“With this latest investment in our infrastructure, we are further expanding the capabilities of our European and global network, enabling continued growth supported by a platform of quality. Customers from our traditional sectors as well as e-commerce customers in both private b2c as well as businesses who are driving their own b2b growth agendas through e-commerce will benefit from the investment. With this new hub in Madrid, we are connecting sellers and consumers around the world with even greater speed and efficiency,” says John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express.

The new 32,000 m2 hub has a total of 176 loading docks enabling 160 road movements each day, as well as 10 daily flights operated by DHL’s own aircraft, and 30 daily commercial flights servicing 20 international destinations, mostly in Latin America. Equipped with latest state-of-the-art logistics technology, the new facility will be able to process 24,500 pieces of mail per hour, including packages and envelopes.

Jesús Sanchez, VP DHL H&G Mediterranean states: “We invest in our employees, aircraft and installations to have the best specialists, the largest European network and the state of the art sorting system. Our objective is to be the first choice of companies and private consumers.”

“We are investing in infrastructures to increase efficiency and to improve our delivery capability. This will allow us to provide an even better service to our customers,” adds Miguel Borrás, Managing Director, DHL Express Spain and Portugal. “This new hub is a critical nexus between Europe and the LatAm countries. Thanks to this, we could connect businesses from all industries and private consumers alike, and enable them to leverage from the increasingly growing e-commerce worldwide”.

In accordance with DHL’s GoGreen Program the new hub will help to reduce the company’s carbon footprint thanks to the use of new and more efficient sorting technology, improved building insulation, and more efficient energy systems to manage the consumption of electricity, water and cooling systems. The investment in the hub confirms DHL Express’ long-term commitment to growth and is a response to the dynamic needs of a growing global market. DHL Express has also been expanding its air fleet and announced in 2018 the purchase 14 new Boeing 777 air freighters and five Airbus A330s for a total owned air fleet of over 260 planes.

SOURCE: DHL