DHL: Digital freight platform Saloodo! is expanding to Turkey

The logistics start-up Saloodo! remains on course for expansion and will now launch its platform in Turkey, bringing the digital road freight platform to yet another key region. The intuitive and user-friendly digital solution was first launched in Germany in 2017 and is already available in several other European countries, including Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Poland. Moving swiftly into emerging markets outside of Europe, the subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group has already been introduced in the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa. Just as Turkey geographically and spiritually connects Europe and Asia, Saloodo! is connecting shippers and carriers via safe and transparent shipment contracts in a digital marketplace, bringing greater convenience and efficiency to yet another continent.

“After successfully entering the Middle East and the African continent, we are continuing our strategic growth by expanding to Turkey,” explains Antje Huber, Managing Director Saloodo!, responsible for Marketing. Turkey is a key market for us. Besides being a gateway to Asia, we also see an increasing demand for smart logistic solutions in the country. We continuously work towards our vision of a world in which logistics are smart and digitalized, and we are therefore inspired to bring our innovative solution to life in more and more markets.”

An efficient road freight network is key to international trade. Modern technology enables connected, transparent, and safe road freight operations. By providing all the freedom of an independent marketplace and the reliability and convenience of a digital freight forwarder, Saloodo! combines online freight exchange and digital freight forwarding in one platform. It is the first digital platform available in the region that offers a single reliable and easy-to-use interface through which shippers and transport providers can cooperate. Backed by DHL’s global and regional footprint and expertise, all contractual relationships on the platform are organized via the existing local DHL entity, providing trust and peace of mind to carriers and shippers alike – a win-win situation.

“With real-time visibility, Saloodo! will inject greater transparency and efficiency into the regional road network, enabling shippers of all sizes – from small enterprises to large corporations – to find trusted and reliable freight carriers in Turkey. This, in turn, will help carriers manage existing fleets and optimize capacity with full truckload shipments. In addition, communication with drivers is simplified with our Saloodo! driver app, wherein all kinds of information – from order handling to drop-off – can be exchanged,” adds Murat Kavrar, Managing Director DHL Freight Turkey.

Saloodo! also provides carriers with innovative functions that make their daily business routine easier and more efficient. The dynamic transport pricing calculator, which is based on real-time data and specially developed algorithms, helps carriers make their shipping offers more competitive.

The service has grown to serve more than 30,000 shippers and over 12,000 carriers across 35 countries.

