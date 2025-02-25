DHL 2-Mann-Handling expands electric fleet for last mile delivery

The gradual transition to electric mobility at the DHL subsidiary is part of the group's sustainability program

DHL 2-Mann-Handling GmbH is expanding its electric fleet in March for low-emission delivery of large and bulky goods on the so-called “last mile” in parts of Germany. A total of 21 new electric vans will be deployed in Lower Saxony, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia, Berlin, Bavaria, and Baden-Württemberg. The gradual transition to electric mobility at the DHL subsidiary is part of the group’s sustainability program. Deutsche Post and DHL are pioneers of electric mobility in Germany, with a total of 32,400 electric vehicles for mail and parcel delivery. Over 50 percent of delivery routes in the Post & Parcel Germany division have already been converted to electric drive – and now the transition of the fleet for the delivery of large and bulky goods is also beginning.

Beate Seeher, Managing Director of DHL 2-Mann-Handling GmbH and responsible for sustainability, states: “We focus on sustainability not just in our buildings and operational processes. The deployment of electric vehicles for last mile delivery is an important step forward. We can now increasingly deliver large and bulky goods, such as furniture, washing machines, or TVs, to end customers with reduced emissions. This is in line with consumer expectations.” Each electric vehicle saves about 20.4 tons of CO2e emissions (based on a “well-to-wheel” perspective) and 6,400 liters of diesel per year compared to a combustion engine in the same category.

Shippers have the option to enhance delivery with the shipping services GoGreen or GoGreen Plus. Through compensation for the generated CO2e emissions via global climate protection projects (GoGreen) or direct emission reductions through measures in the national DHL network (GoGreen Plus), customers can access certified services, just like with the group’s parcel and letter products.

DHL 2-Mann-Handling specializes in the transport and delivery of large and bulky goods and employs around 400 staff in Germany. From its central hub in Ludwigsau and a second location in Landsberg, over 30 regional DHL partner depots in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland are supplied with shipments daily. Delivery is then made to a location specified by the end customer (room of choice), following prior telephone appointment notification, and can include assembly if needed.

DHL 2-Mann-Handling has been operating as an independent subsidiary of the Post & Parcel Germany division since January 2020.

