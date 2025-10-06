DEWA and Parkin sign strategic contract to expand EV Green Charger network in Dubai

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (DEWA) and Parkin Company PJSC (Parkin) have signed a strategic contract to transform Dubai’s public electric vehicle (EV) charging network, further strengthening the emirate’s global position as a leading hub for green and sustainable mobility. This supports the efforts of both DEWA and Parkin to advance sustainability and enhance customer experience. The first phase of the contract will see the installation of 100 EV chargers in key locations across Dubai, including residential communities, shopping malls, leisure destinations and public areas. A broader roll-out will follow in the near future to cover additional areas of the emirate. These chargers will offer greater flexibility, accelerating the transition to EV adoption.

In the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chairman of Parkin’s Board of Directors, the contract was signed by Majid Al Hazami, Director – Smart Grid PMO at DEWA, and Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin. Senior officials from both sides attended the signing ceremony, which took place during the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by DEWA from 30 September to 2 October 2025.

“Guided by the vision and directives of the wise leadership, we continue to strengthen Dubai’s green mobility ecosystem and promote the use of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions from the transport sector. This aligns with the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, which seeks to stimulate the use of sustainable transport in line with the emirate’s strategic objectives to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Our partnership with Parkin to expand the EV Green Charger network is part of our efforts to consolidate Dubai’s global position as a leading city in the transition to a green economy and sustainable mobility. This step is a model for co-operation among Dubai’s entities to provide a seamless customer experience while reinforcing Dubai’s status as a leading global destination for living, working and investing,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer noted that Dubai has witnessed a significant increase in the EV Green Charger use. Registered users in the EV Green Charger initiative exceeded 19,000 customers by the end of august 2025. DEWA provides over 1,500 public charging points across Dubai, including those established in collaboration with its partners in the government and private sectors.

Bahrozyan said: “Our collaboration with DEWA marks a significant milestone in Parkin’s journey to support Dubai’s transition towards sustainable mobility. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, this partnership demonstrates the strength of public and private entities working together to create long-term value for the community and the environment. By expanding the EV Green Charger network, we are reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global pioneer in sustainability while ensuring our city remains one of the most connected, accessible and future-ready destinations in the world.”

Al Ali said the agreement with DEWA represents a new strategic milestone that reflects the company’s commitment to delivering innovative parking solutions designed to elevate the customer experience.

“By introducing EV charging stations at prime destinations across the city, we are providing residents and visitors with convenient, reliable services that seamlessly integrate into their daily lives, while expanding their options for green and sustainable mobility. Through our advanced digital capabilities and operational excellence, we will ensure the efficient and sustainable management of this expanding network, fully aligned with Dubai’s ambition to build a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable future,” said Al Ali.

Al Ali added that this step is in line with Parkin’s strategic directions to transform from traditional parking management to holistic space management, “enabling us to keep pace with the rapid evolution of urban mobility and to actively support Dubai’s vision of enhancing quality of life and shaping a smarter, more sustainable future for generations to come”.

Parkin will manage service delivery through its smart app while DEWA will ensure the seamless management and operation of EV Green charger infrastructure to ensure optimal performance and reliability. The project will establish a comprehensive framework to enhance customer experience, offering clear usage guidelines and dedicated technical support.

SOURCE: DEWA