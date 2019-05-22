Development of “Low Friction Hub Bearing III” reducing rotational friction by 62%

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) has developed the “Low Friction Hub Bearing III” that reduces rotational friction by 62% compared to the conventional product.

In recent years, the fuel efficiency of automobiles has been improved, and regulations on CO2 emissions have been strengthened globally. As a result, it has become increasingly important to reduce the energy consumption when vehicle moves. In order to further improve the fuel or electricity efficiency, hub bearings that support wheel rotation are required to further reduce rotational friction in addition to satisfying the basic performance such as operating life and strength.

NTN has been researching and developing hub bearings for many years in pursuit of lighter weight, longer operating life, and higher efficiency. We have also promoted to unitize bearings and components (GEN1 to GEN3) to improve fuel efficiency and make the assembling easy by making them smaller and lighter. In addition, NTN has developed hub bearings with longer operating life and lower friction by improving materials, greases, seals, and others, and sales the products in the market. Today, NTN has the world’s top market share in hub bearings.

NTN has developed the “Low Friction Hub Bearing III” that reduces rotational friction by 62% compared to the conventional product and improves the fuel efficiency by approximately 0.53%. The ingredient of grease used in the “Low Friction Hub Bearing II”*2 was improved and the new grease realizes a further reduction in friction. The developed product has improved operating life and resistance to fretting so that it can prevent the fretting wear*3 in low-temperature condition, which is a problem in the market. In addition, by optimizing the preload inside the hub bearing, the developed product reduces the rotational friction of the bearing itself with maintaining the performance.

NTN will contribute to improve the fuel efficiency and environmental performance of automobiles by proposing this product in the market globally. This product will be exhibited at the “Automotive Engineering Exposition 2019 Yokohama” which will be held from May 22 to May 24 in Pacifico Yokohama.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: NTN