Deutsche Post DHL Group and Austrian Post further collaborate in parcel markets of Slovakia and Czech Republic

Deutsche Post DHL Group, the world’s leading provider of mail and logistics services, strengthens its cooperation with Austrian Post in Slovakia and Czech Republic. In order to create profitable growth in the booming cross-border e-commerce business, the companies will collaborate in last-mile parcel delivery in Slovakia and Czech Republic.

Under the agreement, In Time s.r.o., a subsidiary of Austrian Post, will deliver parcels sent by DHL customers to Slovakia, while Deutsche Post DHL Group’s Czech subsidiary, PPL CZ s.r.o. will deliver parcels sent by Austrian Post customers to Czech Republic. Both relationships are expected to begin in September 2019.

“After the collaboration with Austrian Post in Austria both parties decided to further use each other’s delivery network as described in Slovakia and Czech Republic. With e-commerce on the rise and growing parcel volumes high quality and best-in-class customer experience in last-mile-delivery becomes increasingly a key differentiator and with this cooperation we will lay the right foundation for this”, said Petr Horak, Managing Director PPL CZ s.r.o. & DHL Parcel Slovensko.

Customers will benefit from high-quality parcel delivery services, including short delivery times for shipments. The collaboration will thus allow both parties to create further profitable growth and tap the potential of the growing cross-border e-commerce business.

This agreement has no impact on the business activities of DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding, Freight and DHL Supply Chain in Slovakia and Czech Republic.

“We look forward to expanding our strategic partnership with DHL. We are confident that we will be able to convince the DHL customers thanks to our quality in last-mile-delivery and are pleased to have found a professional partner in the Czech Republic for our growing cross-border e-commerce business”, added Carsten Wallmann, Senior Vice President Turkey and Central, Eastern Europe Parcel, Austrian Post.

