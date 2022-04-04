Detroit expands Service Training Center to add EV courses

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) today announced the opening of the expanded Detroit Service Training Center, which will be used to train technicians in electric powertrain service, battery maintenance and full truck repair

“For the trucking industry to successfully transition to zero-emission vehicles, technicians need to know how to diagnose, service and maintain new technology in order to keep our valued customers running with maximum uptime,” said Matt Pfaffenbach, head of operations, Detroit Powertrain. “The continued investment in our brand and the location are key to ensuring our unmatched service network is ready to deliver for our customers, and their electric trucks, well into the future.

Originally established in 2018 to provide service training on conventional Detroit powertrains, the center has been enlarged to accommodate eight new courses, including those to teach courses on the Detroit ePowertrain launching in the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2. Certified technicians will be able to travel to the facility to learn the latest techniques from the nation’s leading manufacturer of heavy-duty engines (10 liter and above) and ePowertrains.

Courses in both diesel and electric vehicles are available at the facility, and offered to the nearly 10,000 technicians who support 770 Detroit distribution and service locations. Dedicated onsite trainers instruct technicians on chassis-specific diagnostics and repairs, from basic truck maintenance and repairs to platform-specific advanced diagnostic training on the newest Freightliner and Western Star trucks.

The Detroit Service Training Center is one of three corporate truck service training centers located in, or adjacent to, DTNA manufacturing plants. Additional training centers can be found at DTNA’s Portland Truck Manufacturing Plant in Oregon, which also serves as the assembly point for the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2, and the Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant in North Carolina.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck North America