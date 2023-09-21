Detroit Commemorates 85 years of manufacturing excellence

Detroit, a leader in North American engine technology for commercial vehicles, and a part of Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), is proud to mark its 85th anniversary as a notable journey of growth and innovation

Detroit, a leader in North American engine technology for commercial vehicles, and a part of Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), is proud to mark its 85th anniversary as a notable journey of growth and innovation. From humble beginnings at its flagship facility in Redford, Michigan, the company has thrived thanks to its exceptional products, first-class engineering, innovation, and contributions of its talented and dedicated workforce.

Founded in 1938 as part of General Motors, GM Diesel Division, Detroit set out with one focus: crafting top-tier engines for heavy- and medium-duty trucks. Over the decades, it expanded its product line to encompass more than state-of-the-art engines, including automated manual transmission, axles, battery-electric components for zero-emission vehicles, and cutting-edge technologies for enhanced connectivity and safety.

To date, Detroit has produced 1.1 million heavy-duty engines (DD13, DD15, DD16) and employs nearly 3,000 Daimler Truck employees. Detroit continues to achieve milestones in manufacturing with the goal of ensuring all products and services provide a comprehensive solution to meet the ever-evolving needs of customers.

Detroit’s commitment to environmental sustainability is evident through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Superior Energy Performance (SEP) program, with the Redford campus achieving the prestigious SEP 50001+ platinum level status. Daimler Truck North America, DTE Energy and the state of Michigan also recently announced partnering to build a federally funded charging hub located next to the Redford campus to provide a more accessible charging infrastructure to those within the industry.

“Detroit is extremely proud of our rich 85-year history in the transportation industry,” said Matt Pfaffenbach, Detroit Plant Manager. “Our remarkable milestones and success are attributed to loyal customers who drive our Detroit products on the road each and every day. This level of success only becomes possible with dedicated employees who design, build and deliver our industry-leading products. They have shaped our past and will play a key role in forging our future path.”

Key milestones in Detroit’s 85-year history:

1938: General Motors forms GM Diesel Division

1987: Introduction of Detroit Diesel Series 60 (S60)

1988: Formation of Detroit Diesel Corporation (DDC)

2000: Daimler acquires DDC, placing it under Daimler Truck North America

2008: DD15 engine platform launches globally, 1 million S60 engines sold

2015: Launch of DT12 transmissions

2017: Launch of medium-duty (MD) engines

2020: New front axle assembly line and turbo assembly lines begin production,

Gen5 DD15 production begins

2021: Gen5 DD13 engine and advanced 6×4 carrier begin production

2022: HVB (high-voltage battery) and eDrive begin production

Detroit is dedicated to its local community. Employees take pride in giving back and engaging with the community by partnering with organizations, such as the Downtown Boxing Gym, Redford Public Schools, and various community nonprofits.

To celebrate this milestone, Detroit hosted celebrations at its Redford campus on Wednesday, September 20, bringing together team members from corporate, plant teams, and Daimler Truck Financial Services (DTFS) team, who will soon be joining the Detroit campus. Remote celebrations for employees in Portland and Saltillo will follow in the weeks to come.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck North America