Details of Ford Motor Company’s June 2018 U.S. Sales conference call

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will release its June 2018 U.S. sales results at approximately 9:15 a.m. EDT Tuesday, July 3, 2018. At 10:00 a.m. EDT, Erich Merkle, Ford U.S. sales analyst, will host a conference call for the investment community and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will be joined by Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, and Emily Kolinski Morris, Ford’s chief economist.
Conference Call Access Information
Toll Free: 1-877-870-8664
International: 1-970-297-2423
Password: “Ford Monthly Sales Call”
The conference call also will be webcast live, on a listen-only basis, at www.shareholder.ford.com.
Replays – Available after 12:45 p.m. EDT the day of the event through July 10, 2018
Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056 or 1-800-585-8367
International: 1-404-537-3406
Passcode: 6295414
The replay also will be available on www.shareholder.ford.com.