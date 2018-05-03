Details of Ford Motor Company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will conduct its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 10. The meeting is being conducted virtually through an audio broadcast accessible from a computer, tablet or smart phone device.

Shareholders will be able to listen, vote and submit questions from their homes or any remote location with internet connectivity. Members of the news media, and other interested persons, will be able to access the meeting through a listen-only audio webcast.

Shareholders and news media will be able to log in beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT prior to the start of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FORD2018.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.