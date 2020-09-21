Despite global market disruptions: Daimler Buses India successfully produces FUSO Buses for export markets

Daimler Buses India began production of FUSO branded 9-ton buses for export markets in October 2019. Since then, production of fully-built FUSO School and Staff Buses serving UAE markets has been continuously ramped up. Recently, Daimler Buses India reached its first milestone with the 100th FUSO bus rolling off the line at its Chennai plant.

Apart from exporting fully built FUSO buses, Daimler Buses India also produces fully-built buses and bus chassis for 17 export markets. Since 2015, more than 3000 buses made in India have been delivered to export markets.

The 9-ton bus models with front-mounted engines are manufactured at the Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) plant in southeast India and are produced according to specific market requirements adhering to stringent quality processes.

‘Bus Care’ program to help Indian customers restart operations

Meanwhile, Daimler Buses India has also launched a ‘Bus Care’ program to help its customers in India restart operations post-lockdown. Similar to other markets around the globe, the bus travel industry in India has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The free service campaign offers vehicle checks, driver training on COVID-19 preventive measures, distribution of personal hygiene kits, thermometers and disinfectant sprayers. So far, more than 1400 buses have been put back onto the road in 75 locations.

Daimler Buses India started production in 2015 and has already more than 4500 BharatBenz and Mercedes-Benz buses running on Indian roads. Customers can thereby rely on a network of more than 230 sales and service touch points pan-India.

SOURCE: Daimler