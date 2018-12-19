Design your personalised McLaren 720S Spider with the McLaren Automotive digital configurator

Digital configurator showcasing full range of colours and options now available online

Buyers can explore millions of unique permutations for new McLaren convertible supercar

McLaren 720S Spider can be ordered now at McLaren retailers, priced from £237,000 (UK)

Anyone with internet access can ‘build’ their dream car using McLaren’s advanced online 2D configurator, which now features the new McLaren 720S Spider. The digital system can be accessed without restrictions or password, allowing customers and brand enthusiasts to view and specify current McLaren Sports Series and Super Series models. Visitors to McLaren retailers additionally have the option to use a 3D, McLaren Automotive Realtime Configurator system that showcases the cars in on a large, 4K screen.

The new McLaren 720S convertible can be viewed in any of the 37 different body colours available, including the newly-introduced Belize Blue and Aztec Gold and re-introduced Heritage colour, Supernova Silver. 14 McLaren Special Operations (MSO) colours are offered, including Muriwai White, Papaya Spark, both of which are inspired by McLaren’s brand history, and newly created paints Ludus Blue and Cirrus Grey.

The differing ‘By McLaren’ Designer interior themes and extensive range of options can also be explored. These include popular upgrades such as Visual Carbon Fibre finish and interior trim in Alcantara® and Nappa Leather. Whether you are seeking pure performance or refined luxury from a Super Series convertible, all requirements outside of an MSO Bespoke order can be satisfied.

The accompanying images taken from the configurator show three of the countless possibilities that can be specified. The car with the Belize Blue exterior has 10-Spoke Lightweight wheels finished in Satin Diamond Cut, showing off the Polished with Silver Machined Logo brake calipers. Exterior Carbon Fibre Packs 1 and 2, a Carbon Fibre Diffuser and Carbon Fibre Front Air Intakes have been selected, along with a Visible Carbon Fibre Monocage and Stainless Steel Sports Exhaust. Beneath the Electrochromic Retractable Hard Top, a Vintage Tan Interior Theme has been chosen. MSO Defined elements include Visual Carbon Fibre (VCF) Rear Deck. The full interior can be viewed – and the favoured specification chosen – on the configurator.

The Aztec Gold car also has 10-Spoke Lightweight wheels finished in Stealth, but the brake calipers are finished in Black with White Printed Logo. Exterior Carbon Fibre Packs 1 and 2 feature, along with a Visible Carbon Fibre Monocage, Stainless Steel Sport exhaust, Dark Palladium Diffuser and Carbon Fibre Front Air Intakes. A Carbon Black interior theme with Carbon Primary and Secondary Components is complemented by an MSO Defined VCF Rear Deck.

The Supernova Silver car has 10-Spoke Lightweight wheels finished in Platinum, with calipers in Red with Silver Machined Logo. All three Exterior Carbon Fibre Packs have been selected in addition to a Visible Carbon Fibre Monocage, Stainless Steel sport exhaust and Carbon Fibre Diffuser. The Interior Theme is Black and Cassis, with Carbon Primary and Secondary Components. This car also has numerous visible MSO Defined exterior options, including the Rear Deck, Rear Aero Bridge, Sill Trim, Air Vent and Extended Rear Trim, all of which are in VCF.

The online 2D configurator is available at: http://configurator.mclaren.com/model/720S-Spider. Those wanting to experience the system in MARC (McLaren Automotive Real-time Configurator) guise will need to visit a McLaren retailer to explore the car in 3D and 4K detail, revealing even greater clarity and tonal accuracy.

Following its global debut earlier this month at the McLaren Winter Ball, the McLaren 720S Spider is available to order now from McLaren retailers, priced from £237,000 with taxes (UK).

To discover more about the new McLaren 720S Spider, visit: https://cars.mclaren.com/super-series/720s-spider. A film demonstrating the MARC system in operation can be viewed at https://youtu.be/GWF0Gm2CFBU

Source: McLaren